The Maple Leafs held an optional skate at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday ahead of the season-opening game against the Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens did not hold a skate.

The Leafs allowed a late goal in a 4-3 loss to the rebuilding Montreal Canadiens in the season opener last year.

"We remember that," said defenceman Mark Giordano. "This is a team, they play well against us for whatever reason."

Head coach Sheldon Keefe labelled that loss in Montreal as "unacceptable." The performance set the stage for an underwhelming October as Toronto went 4-4-2 and fell way behind the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic Division.

"It took us too long last year to really find our game and playing with purpose," Keefe said. "So, that's really what I'm looking for and what we've been talking about for the last week or so, specifically."

"Our mindset has to be urgency and desperation right from puck drop tonight," stressed Giordano. "That's the message we've sort of said as players to each other and we have to hold each other to that now."

The team made some changes to the training camp schedule to eliminate any potential excuses. An extra day off, for example, was added.

"We've reduced some of the workload," said Keefe. "We feel like there's been some fatigue factors that have contributed to [slow starts]. I've gotten lots of feedback from our players in terms of how they've felt coming into the season."

The Leafs also started poorly two years ago when they stumbled to a 2-4-1 record.

"We've had great camps and we've challenged the guys really hard and pushed them really hard," Keefe said. "Rather than kind of ramping up and feeling good, they've actually felt that the camp and preseason had been daunting and took a toll on them. So, we've been mindful of that."

Unlike last year, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and John Tavares did not need to board a plane during training camp. They all played in three of the eight preseason games.

"Some of our older guys ... you can kind of feel that it's like, 'Okay, let's move on with this stuff and get to playing for real,'" Keefe said. "So, now we're going to see it and I think we'll learn a lot about our group."

Keefe feels like the personality of the team is in a good place. The new additions (Max Domi, Ryan Reaves, Tyler Bertuzzi and John Klingberg) have fit in well while a couple young players (Matthew Knies and Fraser Minten) have generated excitement.

Now, they get to play for real.

"It's always a lot like Christmas," said Tavares, who is entering his sixth season with the Leafs. "Get to start a new journey, another opportunity. You never take it for granted. Opening night is always special."

---

Seventeen years after his father last played for the Leafs, Max Domi gets his chance.

"He was a proud Maple Leaf," Max said. "Still is. We've always talked about it growing up and how cool it would be if I wore the same the jersey he did, and now I am. I'm just trying to make the most of the opportunity."

"It's pretty cool seeing Maxy playing for the Leafs," said Giordano, a Toronto native. "They look so similar. It's actually funny when you look at them."

Max is wearing the same jersey, but not the same number. His dad's No. 28 became available on Sunday when Sam Lafferty was traded to the Vancouver Canucks.

"I was telling him it would be cool for him to get in his dad's number, but he didn't want to go there," Giordano said.

"No, no, absolutely not," Max said when asked if he considered a switch. "That's my old man's number."

"He knows it's his journey," said Tavares. "It's his opportunity and it's different in his own way."

Max previously wore No. 13 and No. 16 in the NHL. Thirteen is retired in Toronto courtesy close family friend Mats Sundin, and Marner, who wore No. 93 when he was teammates with Domi on the London Knights, now wears No. 16.

"Marns switched to my number," Max said with a smile. "Obviously, I was one of his favourite players."

No. 93 is retired in honour of Doug Gilmour.

So, why is Domi going with No. 11?

"My little cousin picked it, actually," the 5-foot-10 winger revealed. "They say it makes you look a little taller too."

---

Minten, 19, will make his NHL debut on Wednesday.

"It will be tough to pre-game nap," predicted Giordano. "It is for all of us in the first game."

Apparently not.

"I don't think so," Minten said when asked if it may be tough to get some sleep in. "It will be fine."

The mild-mannered Minten seemed unflappable during his unlikely run to a roster spot.

A reporter wondered, does this feel real?

"Yeah, it does," he said with a smile and without hesitation.

Minten's parents arrived from Vancouver late Tuesday night and will be in attendance on Wednesday. The family will reunite after the game.

"They're excited for sure," he said. "I talked to them on the phone. The Leafs gave them some jerseys right away. They thought that was super cool."

Minten's grandparents will also be in the stands.

"I feel prepared," he said. "That's what the whole point of the preseason is, to feel ready. Overall, feel confident, feel ready."

The only time Minten sounded like a rookie was when he reflected on the matchup.

"Montreal-Leafs on a home opener is a pretty surreal start, for sure," he said.

Minten is close with fellow Vancouver native Connor Bedard. The Chicago Blackhawks phenom made his much-anticipated debut on Tuesday night posting an assist in a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"He looked great," Minten said. "He was all over the puck, all over the ice. It's really impressive in a debut at 18."

Minten planned to check in with Bedard before his own debut.

"He's been super happy for me and saying, 'Good job' and 'Congrats,' and hopefully we'll get to play against each other at some point here," Minten said.

They won't have to wait long. The Blackhawks visit Toronto on Monday.

---

Minten will start on a line with fellow rookie Knies, 20.

"It's always exciting to see new guys coming in," said Giordano, who turned 40 last week. "Him and Kniesy have been really impressive through camp and our group has fed off that during games ... Sometimes it does help when you put two young guys together like that. They feel more comfortable playing with each other."

Matthews, for example, scored four goals in his first game while playing with fellow rookies Nylander and Zach Hyman. The Leafs haven't had rookies make an impact in a training camp like this since Matthews and Marner broke onto the scene.

"Our experienced guys have rallied around [Minten] and Knies and helping to take care of them," Keefe said. "We were pretty excited to hear when Brad [Treliving] called Fraser to let him know he'd be staying here he was at Morgan Rielly's house and celebrating Thanksgiving. So, those are the kinds of things you love to hear, and it helps to bring the group together."

What is the focus for Toronto's third line, which also includes veteran Calle Jarnkrok?

"Just dominate the line across from us," Knies said. "We want to play in their end and get as many chances as we can and play sound defensively, not allow a lot of chances on our end, and play structured hockey. Play to our system. Play smart and be hounds on the forecheck."

---

Minten's emergence was a surprise, but Knies showed late last season that he's ready for this level. The University of Minnesota product held his own in the Stanley Cup playoffs when the stakes were the highest.

"Being young and numb to it all a little bit and just kind of going with the flow, which is Kniesy’s kind of style, it works really well for him," noted Tavares. "He's got tremendous attributes already at this age that translate so well to the pro game, and he's shown that all throughout preseason. He showed that last year. He had a great offseason and training camp."

At 6-foot-3, 217 pounds, Knies has the size to make an immediate impact in the NHL. Endurance, though, will be key over an 82-game grind, which is what he focused on in the summer.

"I just spent a little more time on my mobility, on movement based stuff to make sure I'm not as sore and all the bumps and bruises are out of me and try to get my energy levels [up]," he said. "At puck drop, you don't want the first two shifts to get me into the game. I want to be into the game at the start of puck drop."

Knies led all Leafs forwards with five points in six preseason games.

"Now, it's going to become about doing it consistently," said Keefe. "The demands of the NHL season are very unique and for a player coming out of college hockey, especially, it's a lot of games, a lot of travel. We've got to make sure he's doing all the right things to be able to withstand that and be consistent."

---

Leafs lineup for Wednesday's game:

Bertuzzi -Matthews - Marner

Domi - Tavares - Nylander

Knies - Minten - Jarnkrok

Gregor - Kampf - Reaves

Rielly - Brodie

McCabe - Klingberg

Giordano - Liljegren

Samsonov starts

Woll



Bolded = Not on Leafs roster at the start of last season



Leafs lineup in the 2022-23 season opener:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Nylander - Tavares - Malgin

Engvall - Kerfoot - Jarnkrok

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Aube-Kubel

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Giordano - Sandin

Murray starts

Samsonov

Injured: Liljegren (hernia)