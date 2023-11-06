The Maple Leafs held an optional skate at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Monday. The Tampa Bay Lightning held a full skate.

---

The Leafs will look to avoid their first five-game winless streak since April 2021 when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

"We got to be more hungry not only because of the opponent, but because of the way the last couple games have gone," said winger Ryan Reaves. "We got to come out angry, hungry and willing to put our best game on ice."

The Leafs are 0-2-2 since Oct. 28 with the two regulation losses coming at home, including Saturday's 6-4 setback at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres.

"We still believe in our group," said centre David Kampf. "We still believe and hopefully we can change it today. We have to change it today, right? It's a big game for us and we have to win."

It's still early in the season, but this sure feels like a big game. Although the longest-serving Leaf is quick to downplay any idea that there's panic lurking below the surface.

"In terms of adversity, I don't think this is anything," insisted defenceman Morgan Rielly. "This is just the start of the season. This is how it goes. You go through ups and downs, and then you try to right the ship and then you get going."

The Leafs started slowly the past two seasons before taking off in November and cruising to a playoff spot.

"Obviously when the results aren't going your way, you tend to focus on the negative," Rielly said. "But I think it's important to keep things in perspective. There are things that the team is doing well."

Rielly lists breakouts and offensive-chance generation as positives. The coach is also striking an optimistic tone.

"Came out of Boston feeling pretty good about our game in lots of ways and could have won that game just as easily," Sheldon Keefe said of Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss at TD Garden. "But, at the same time, we know we've got to be a lot better, and we can be a lot better."

What needs to improve?

"Everything," said Kampf. "We can improve in every aspect of the game but the big thing for me, is, like, it's too much goals against us. We always score some goals, so we have to focus on the defence right now."

The Leafs are allowing 3.27 goals per game, which ranks 20th in the NHL. Last season, Toronto allowed 2.68 goals per game, which ranked seventh.

"The team we have, we know we're gonna dig ourselves out of it," said Reaves. "It's just we got to work our way out and not skill our way out."

---

There was a larger-than-usual turnout at the Leafs optional skate.

"We had more guys out there today and for a lot of them it wasn't optional today," Keefe explained. "It's just kind of getting more touches for those guys."

Among those on the ice were Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi, Matthew Knies and Reaves. Of that group, only Knies has scored at even strength this season with both his tallies coming in Tampa on Oct. 21. Bertuzzi is still looking for his first even-strength goal. Domi is still looking for his first goal of any kind. Reaves is still looking for his first point.

In a rare move, Keefe himself took the ice for the optional skate, and spent time chatting 1-on-1 with several of his scuffling forwards.

"Obviously, trying to get a lot of guys going here," Keefe said. "So, having more time is, I think, important."

---

Nick Robertson was also on the ice. The 22-year-old left winger was called up from the American Hockey League and will make his season debut on the third line beside Domi.

"He's a very versatile player," said Robertson of Domi. "He's very skilled. I think he's very strong too, very sturdy, and plays with a lot of skill, a lot of pace, so I can definitely help him with that. I think my game's kind of the same way, so I'm look forward to playing with him tonight."

Robertson, who stands 5-foot-9, 178 pounds, will be suiting up in the NHL for the first time since Dec. 8 when he sustained a shoulder injury, which eventually required season-ending surgery. How is he different now?

"I'm 22," he said with a laugh. "I don't know. I mean, it's hard to say. I would say I'm really confident right now. I got my reps down there [in the AHL]. Last year I played a couple games and then played up here and I was trying to find my confidence that way. So, I guess I'm going in here with a lot of confidence and a lot more touches than last year."

Robertson only played two games with the Marlies last season before being called up. This year, he got into nine and made them count with five goals and 11 points to lead the team.

The Leafs are looking to create a more threatening third line with Domi in the middle of the ice.

"It's not just about goals and all that, it's about time on offence, playing in the offensive zone, sustaining shifts, winning shifts, having energy and pace and Nick has the ability to do to do those things," Keefe said.

Calle Jarnkrok will be the other winger on the line.

Robertson has faced a series of injuries early in his career, which has limited the 2019 second-round pick to just 31 career NHL games.

"Nick's trying to establish himself as an NHL player and he wants to impress," said Keefe. "He's that kind of kid. He's going to give us an absolute maximum effort tonight. I don't question that at all."

"He's got that fire," said Rielly. "His issue is not work ethic, that's for sure. He's extremely motivated, extremely driven."

---

While Keefe liked a lot about the performance in Boston, he "hated everything about" the way his players responded to Brad Marchand tripping Timothy Liljegren into the boards, which resulted in the Leafs defenceman leaving the game hurt. Reaves barked at Marchand from the bench, but there was no response from anyone else in the moment.

The Lightning, meanwhile, have made team toughness and responding to those type of situations aggressively a central pillar of their culture.

"It's something that we instituted early on in my tenure," said coach Jon Cooper, "brought in the players that could probably back that up and I think that torch has been passed through the leadership group all the way through. So, it's something I'm a big believer in. I'm a big believer that there is intimidation still in the game and if there's a chink in your armour and other teams see it, it can be used against you, so we just make sure that definitely doesn't happen to us."

During Game 3 the playoff series with the Leafs last spring, Rielly pushed Brayden Point into the boards during a puck battle. It wasn't a penalty, but in real time it appeared dangerous, and it looked like Point was badly hurt. Leading scorer Nikita Kucherov immediately jumped on Rielly. As the scrum started to die down, captain Steven Stamkos initiated a fight with Auston Matthews.

"Just shows that the leaders want to win," said centre Nick Paul. "They're doing whatever it takes. You see Kucherov and Stammer going in there, it kind of fires your bench up and just shows that you're not going to take anything. They're willing to put everything on the line, putting the team first, and you just kind of follow through. Those are the type of leaders you get on teams like these."

"That's just the expectation and the mindset we've always had," Stamkos said. "When things happen on the ice, intentional or not, you stick up for yourself, stick up for your teammates. I think that's something you kind of learn at a young age growing up playing this sport. So, I know there's been a lot of talk of it here lately, but there's different situations on the ice, different times of games that you have to react in different situations, and whatever we've done, we've done, and we'll leave it at that."

---

On the first day of training camp, Stamkos expressed displeasure about the lack of extension talks in the summer. The 33-year-old from Markham, Ont. dodged the Toronto media when the Leafs visited Tampa last month but was made available on Monday. And, of course, the contract situation came up.

"I mean, there's not much that can be done," Stamkos stressed. "We said what we needed to say ... Everyone understands where everyone's at and will continue to play hard."

Stamkos has four goals and seven assists through 11 games this season. Any extra motivation because of the contract situation?

"No, I don't think so," he said. "Listen, if you need motivation in other ways then you're probably not playing for the right reason, right? I'm going out there trying to perform every single night. Whether you have eight years left on your deal or you got half a year left on your deal, it doesn't change my mindset. I think that's been a pretty easy thing for me to not think about."

Last year's playoff loss to the Leafs is all the motivation Stamkos needed during the offseason.

"Just to have that motivation of being out of the playoffs early and knowing what that felt like," he said, "a reminder of how hard it is to win in this league ... I had a good summer of training. Obviously, we had some more time than we've had in the past ... My skating's felt really good so far this year."

"Playing with him is nice," said linemate Paul. "Just give him the puck and he makes the plays. And, even with his age, he's flying out there and I'm just trying to keep up with him."

---

The Lightning sit third in the Atlantic Division, one point above the Leafs, despite playing without star goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who underwent back surgery on Sept. 28. The timeline for his return is 8-10 weeks and Cooper is sounding optimistic about it being sooner than later.

"I'll be disappointed if it's early December," he said. "Hopefully, it's a little earlier. We were kind of shooting for that Thanksgiving time. He's making great progress. He'd rather be doing more than he can right now, but the timeline still has to be the same. But I guess that Thanksgiving time to December 1st, we should be hoping that he's back."

Jonas Johansson remains the team's No. 1 goalie for now. He's expected to make his 10th start of the season on Monday against the Leafs.

"For the most part this year, it's felt like we've had Vasi back there," Stamkos said. "He's played unbelievable and that's been a huge confidence [boost] for our group ... Everyone was asking if we needed to change our game and play a little more defensive, but I think it's allowed us to just stick to our structure because of how well he's played."

Johansson is 5-1-3 with a .916 save percentage.

Ilya Samsonov is expected to get the start for the Leafs. He allowed three goals on four shots before getting pulled in his last game against the Lightning on Oct. 21.

---

Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe will miss a fifth straight game with a groin injury. Simon Benoit will replace Max Lajoie on the third pair and make his Leafs debut. What is Keefe looking for from Benoit?

"Simplicity and physicality," the coach said. "The ability to end plays, kill plays, give us some minutes. He played a lot in league last year [78 games with the Anaheim Ducks]. His camp was disrupted [due to back spasms] and didn't get a lot of traction here and hasn't played a lot this season with us or the Marlies. But he's played in the league. He's a big, physical guy, so keep the play in front of you and help keep the game under control and allow us to use our bench more."

Lajoie logged less than five minutes on Saturday before being benched after allowing Jeff Skinner to get behind him for a breakaway goal.

---

Tyler Motte is expected to return to the Lightning lineup on Monday. He's been sidelined since suffering an upper-body injury in the first game of the season. Motte skated on a line with Anthony Cirelli and Alex Barré-Boulet on Monday morning.

---

Projected Leafs lineup for Monday's game:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Bertuzzi- Tavares - Nylander

Robertson - Domi - Jarnkrok

Gregor - Kampf - Reaves

Rielly - Brodie

McCabe - Klingberg

Lagesson - Benoit

Samsonov starts

Woll