Forward Mark Scheifele, who was placed on the injured reserve on Jan. 16 due to a lower-body injury, did not practice with his team on Friday. An update is expected after practice on whether he'll make the trip to Ottawa for Saturday's game against the Senators.

Scheifele has missed the past two games after suffering his injury against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 11.

The 30-year-old has 14 goals and 27 assists over 41 games with the Jets this season.

Jets' Practice Lines

F

Connor - Lowry - Vilardi

Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers

Niederreiter - Toninato - Appleton

Barron - Kupari - Iafallo

Jonsson-Fjallby, Gustafsson (IR)

D

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Stanley - Chisholm

G

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Wild forward Frederick Gaudreau is expected to miss Friday's game against the Florida Panthers after suffering an upper-body injury against the Tampa Bay Lighting on Thursday.