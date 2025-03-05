The Maple Leafs skated at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Auston Matthews is hoping the Maple Leafs will make a move before Friday's trade deadline.

"You look at our division, in particular, it's obviously very tight," the Maple Leafs captain said. "We know management's going to do the best that they can. All we can do is trust in them. Of course, you'd love to see a boost."

The Leafs enter the stretch drive sitting atop the Atlantic Division. Toronto has been piling up the wins of late going 9-1-1 since the start of February.

"With the way we've played this year and the position we're in right now, I mean, we feel really confident, really good about our team and our group," said Matthews. "This time of year you see teams adding and you want to add as well."

The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, who are level on points with the Leafs in the Atlantic Division with one more game played, just added defenceman Seth Jones in a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks. The Tampa Bay Lightning, who are in third place in the Atlantic but just three points back of the Leafs and Panthers, made a big splash on Wednesday by acquiring forwards Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand from the Seattle Kraken.

Does Craig Berube think his group has earned a boost?

"Earned a boost?" the coach responded with a chuckle. "We're all looking to better our team if we can. That's the best way I put it."

Toronto's management group, including president Brendan Shanahan, watched the morning skate from the stands on Wednesday morning. General manager Brad Treliving was spotted on the phone a couple of times.

"I'm sure the management and staff and stuff are doing a lot of thinking right now, doing a lot of homework and stuff like that," Matthews said. "We'll leave it in their hands. I'm sure they'll do what's best for the team."

---

Since the Leafs departed for a Western Conference road trip on Jan. 30, Matthews and Mitch Marner have spent only one full day at home and that happened to be Monday when the Leafs hosted the San Jose Sharks.

"It's relentless," Matthews said of the schedule. "Yeah, just been living out of the suitcase for the last month or so, but it's been fine. Sometimes that's just the way it works out, I guess."

What does Matthews miss most when he's away?

"I miss my dog," the 27-year-old said with a smile. "Yeah, I miss my dog [a miniature bernedoodle named Felix] a lot. It's been tough. I haven't been seeing him around too much for the last little while. Being at home is nice, being able to sleep in your own bed and stuff like that, but that's just the nature of playing in the NHL."

Matthews has played in Edmonton, Calgary, Seattle, Vancouver, Montreal, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Boston again, New York, Pittsburgh, and Toronto again during this crazy stretch. Now, he's in Las Vegas preparing for another week-long trip, which will also include stops in Colorado and Utah.

"Getting all of our West Coast trips in here in the last two months of the season," Matthews quipped.

The Leafs will be heading to Nashville and California later in the month.

---

Despite the travel and condensed schedule, the Leafs are leaning hard on Matthews and Marner, who set season highs in ice time on Monday. Matthews played nearly 26 minutes while Marner was up near 27 and a half.

Berube readily admits he "overused" Matthews and Marner during the shootout loss to San Jose.

On Wednesday, the Leafs will play for the seventh time in 12 days. Any concern about the energy levels for Matthews and Marner?

"It's a concern for sure," Berube said. "But, you know, they're used to playing lots of minutes. They got good motors. They had good energy today."

Marner leads the Leafs in average ice time this season (21:28) and Matthews isn't far behind (20:38).

"I feel like you feel it more so after," Matthews said. "I think when you're in it, especially a game like that where it's tight, you're getting a lot of power plays and some good opportunities, I don't know, I don't think you notice it too much. Obviously, I mean, you want to be out there as much as possible. [Berube] does a good job of managing the minutes. Sometimes it just kind of works out that way."

---

Matthews is going through a snakebitten stretch. The star centre has beaten a goalie just once in his last 15 games, including three at the 4 Nations Face-Off, since Jan. 22.

"I'd obviously like to score more," Matthews acknowledged. "I'll try to stop hitting so many posts."

The three-time Rocket Richard Trophy, who scored 69 times last season, winner cracks a smile.

"But sometimes that's the way it goes and just gotta keep shooting and keep believing," he said.

Despite the lack of goals, Matthews continues to produce. He has 15 assists in his last 10 games, including the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"It's been good," Matthews said of his line. "I know that scoring's kind of been, you know, I guess, my thing, but I like to think I'm a complete player. So, obviously, it's been good just to produce and get those opportunities whether it's ones I get for myself or creating for other guys as well."

Top-line winger Matthew Knies has scored in three straight games.

"Kniesy's a big force in front of the net so sometimes you just gotta get the puck to an area and he's good at finishing," Matthews noted.

Toronto's top unit will face a tough challenge on Wednesday night as Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy will likely deploy centre Jack Eichel against them.

"He's always a challenge," said Matthews, who missed the first game of the season against Vegas. "He's big. He's strong. He hangs onto pucks. He's very fast. He kind of does everything really well. It's always a challenge to play against him just with his reach and how he's able to separate from guys with his speed and strength."

Matthews has scored 22 goals in 46 games this season.

---

Joseph Woll will be back in net for the first time since allowing five goals on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

"He didn't look like himself," said Berube. "And he knew that. And I think there's just times you have those games throughout the season. I think it was just one of those games, to be honest with you ... He's done a great job of bouncing back for us this year. Both goalies, you know, in my opinion, and our team. [It] kind of all works together, in my opinion."

Woll shut out the Knights earlier this season in Toronto.

Adin Hill, who shut out the New Jersey Devils on Sunday, will start again for the Golden Knights.

---

Steven Lorentz picked up an injury last Friday in New York during a win over the Rangers. He sat out the last two games.

"I was able to finish [Friday's game], but afterwards it was just a neck, head thing so you don't really want to mess with that," the winger said. "Maybe in a different time, like a playoff series, I would've wanted to battle through it, but you don’t want to mess with things, especially when it’s your neck and head area ... I feel great now. I'm ready to rock tonight and excited to get back to it."

Lorentz will slot back in on the fourth line beside David Kampf and Calle Jarnkrok, who made his season debut on Monday.

"That's a good line that you can trust and put out in all situations, and starting them in their own zone," said Berube. "And that's a good line to forecheck and hunt and just make it difficult for the other team. But I think with Jarny there, there's more opportunity to score."

---

Defenceman Chris Tanev participated in the morning skate, but will miss a fourth straight game due to an upper-body injury.

"He's close," said Berube. "He's not going to play tonight, but he's getting better and he's getting closer."

With Tanev out, Philippe Myers has slotted in on the right side of Jake McCabe.

"He's one of the best defensive defencemen in the league and easy to play with," Myers raved of McCabe. "He talks a lot out there, which makes it easy for me. He's kind of a role model for me. He's been a blast to play with."

Myers is plus-two with six shots and six hits in the last three games. He dropped the gloves with Sharks defenceman Mario Ferraro after a big hit on Barclay Goodrow on Monday night.

"I just try to stay engaged and as physical as I can," Myers said. "I had to respond for the hit so I got no problem with that."

Myers gestured to the crowd to get loud on his way to the penalty box.

"I kind of blacked out there," he said with a grin. "I was just trying to get the crowd going a little bit."

It was the first fight of the season for Myers, who also dropped the gloves during a pre-season game. He received some tips from veteran tough guy Ryan Reaves earlier in the year.

"It's not something I've done a lot of, but if I have to step in once in a while then so be it," the 28-year-old said. "I got a few tips from Reavo in training camp and that's about it ... It definitely helped just chatting with him about it a bit. You always got to be ready. It's part of the game."

---

Lines at Leafs skate on Wednesday:

Knies - Matthews - Marner

Holmberg - Tavares - Nylander

McMann - Domi - Robertson

Lorentz - Kampf - Jarnkrok

Dewar, Reaves

Rielly - Ekman-Larsson

McCabe - Myers

Benoit - Timmins

Mermis - Tanev

Woll starts

Stolarz