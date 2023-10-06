The Leafs practised in two groups at the Ford Performance Centre on Friday ahead of their final pre-season game against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Tyler Bertuzzi is still adjusting to life on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

"Slowly it's coming together," the left winger told TSN after scoring in Thursday's final exhibition outing for the trio. "Obviously it's going to take a little bit of time, but these games are very helpful."

"We knew it wasn't going to be like snapping our fingers quick and easy," said Marner. "It's never like that. It takes a couple days to even get back acquainted really with Auston, I would say."

While each player scored in the pre-season, Toronto's top line did not connect for a goal at even strength during their three games together. Marner did set up Matthews for a power-play goal in Thursday's overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings. Bertuzzi scored an unassisted goal off a turnover. In their first pre-season game, Marner scored a 6-on-5 goal against the Ottawa Senators, which was assisted by Bertuzzi.

"It's going to take a little bit of time," Matthews said. "We're starting to get a feel for each other out there and starting to create more offence and have extended offensive-zone shifts where we're really working the puck down low."

What's the biggest challenge for Bertuzzi, who signed a one-year deal in the summer?

"Just knowing the tendencies," the 28-year-old said, "where they're going to be and whatnot. But it's pretty easy. I'll go to the net and try to create some space for them."

Marner enjoys watching the long-haired Bertuzzi, who is missing one of his front teeth, go to work on the forecheck.

"He has a weird way of getting pucks back," Marner said. "It's like a neanderthal out there sometimes and it's awesome to have on your team. Especially recently it seems on the forecheck he's getting a lot of those pucks back or making a loose puck for F2 [second forward in the zone]. It's just been great in that aspect. For us, it's just knowing that if he is the first guy in there usually a puck will be hanging around the feet."

Bertuzzi plays a gritty style, which should be more effective once the regular season starts and the intensity ramps up. Sheldon Keefe called Thursday's effort Bertuzzi's best so far with the Leafs.

"Not just because of his goal," the coach said. "I just thought he had a little more pace. I thought that line was a little more connected, especially as the game went on. It was our best period [in the third] and the best period for that line. That is encouraging."

Toronto's top players will sit out Saturday's final pre-season game in Detroit.

---

John Klingberg practised for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury on Sept. 27.

"He looked great," Keefe said. "A full-court press going on to play tomorrow, but I don't think the medical department is going to agree with him. He won't play tomorrow, but all signs point towards him being available for full go next week."

"I understand both sides," the 31-year-old defenceman said. "Myself thinking playing tomorrow wouldn't be a problem, but it would also be stupid to do something that makes me lose even more time. I'm going to listen to the doctors. They're smart enough to know."

The Leafs open the 2023-24 regular season on Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens.

Sheldon Keefe happy to see John Klingberg (upper body) taking part in his first Leafs practice since Sept. 27 @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/nQ0wL76A8B — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 6, 2023

Klingberg revealed that he initially got hurt in his first pre-season game on Sept. 25.

"I got bruised up a little bit and then I tweaked something, but all good now," he said.

The injury has cost Klingberg, who signed a one-year deal in the summer, valuable time as he looks to get comfortable with his new team.

"Practices are huge," he said. "There's a bunch of new guys here. Everyone is trying to learn the system and get a feel for each other on the ice and where everyone is and stuff like that. Practices will be important."

Klingberg skated alongside Jake McCabe on the second pair at Friday's workout. The Leafs hope McCabe can help stabilize Klingberg's game after he struggled last year while playing in Anaheim and Minnesota.

Toronto is looking to maximize Klingberg's offensive skill-set while helping him get on track defensively.

"Obviously, I'm not going to be the biggest and strongest guy out there," the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Swede said. "It more comes down to keeping a good gap through the neutral zone, [making] break-out plays early and taking body position right away in front of the net so I make more time for myself and not having to try and move bodies."

---

Ilya Samsonov went down in pain after taking a high shot from Calle Jarnkrok at practice. The 26-year-old goalie skated to the bench hunched over to get some attention. Marner stood in front of Samsonov to block the view of reporters.

After a little more than a minute, Samsonov got up and had a brief conversation with goalie coach Curtis Sanford. He gestured to his collarbone area before heading to the dressing room.

"He's fine," Keefe said succinctly when asked for an update.

"It didn't seem like it felt too good," said captain John Tavares, "but heard through some of the guys talking that he was OK so hopefully he's not too sore tomorrow."

"I saw him walk around and have a smile on his face," Klingberg said. "I'm thinking he's pretty good."

Samsonov stumbled in his final pre-season performance on Thursday allowing three goals on 23 shots. He committed a turnover that led directly to Detroit's tying goal in the second period.

"There are some things there we want to get him to tighten up on for sure," Keefe said.

After starting last season in a tandem system with Matt Murray, Samsonov opens this year as the No. 1 goalie on the depth chart. What's the next step for him?

"Just consistency," Keefe said. "That's the difference. Every goalie that plays in the NHL has talent, has ability, but being consistent night in, night out, that's what separates what is really a small class or small group of goalies that have found that level of consistency. Otherwise it's a bit all over the map, but that's what you're seeking."

Samsonov started a career-high 40 games last season.

---

For a third straight day, William Nylander skated as the right winger on a line with Tavares and Max Domi.

"Really didn't overthink it today," said Keefe. "We had two different groups [practising] so we really just wanted to get the guys on the ice and get going. So, not overthinking that, but I did think the line was good yesterday."

Nylander started training camp as a centre. The idea was to give the 27-year-old Swede a long look down the middle in an effort to create a deeper lineup. Nylander has repeatedly said he's open to playing wherever Keefe wants. The 40-goal man also said he liked the feel on Thursday night.

"Me and John obviously have great chemistry so I think that's fun," Nylander noted. "Adding Max out there, we have a great line together."

"Tons of familiarity with Willy and getting a feel for Max," Tavares said. "A key for us will be just being really good on the forecheck. We can play in transition well, especially with their speed and their skill and ability to do a good job there, but when we have to go earn pucks back and get on the forecheck, retrieving pucks will be key for us to sustain success. And, obviously, important to be reliable without it and a good 200-foot game."

Nylander scored twice on Thursday although neither tally came in 5-on-5 play. He scored a 4-on-4 goal, which was assisted by Marner. He also scored the 3-on-3 overtime winner, which was assisted by Matthews.

---

If Nylander doesn't play centre, there will be an opening in the middle of the third line. In Thursday's game that spot was filled by Fraser Minten, who skated between Matthew Knies and Jarnkrok.

"I thought it went well for myself," the Kamloops Blazers pivot said. "We had a good forecheck. We spent a lot of time in their end creating down low and getting pucks towards the net. I think it went pretty good for us."

Keefe agreed.

"He was good just like he has been," the coach said. "He played smart. He competed. He had good pace and good speed on the puck. He did well on faceoffs — probably better than he has done in some other games, actually. He did a good job."

Minten credited assistant coach Manny Malhotra for helping him win 77.8 per cent of his draws on Thursday.

"I talk to him every morning skate," Minten said. "Every chance I get I try to get a tip or two from him, which has been super insightful. He talks about getting really low. [I'm] a strong guy so use my leverage and try to sweep the dot as quick and with as much pressure as I can."

Minten, who stands 6-foot-2, 192 pounds, appears unfazed by any challenge thrown at him at camp. Thursday was the first time he played alongside all of Toronto's regular NHLers.

"I didn't think it changed too much," he said. "Just trying to do as much as I can every shift and felt pretty similar."

"He's got such a good understanding of the game and himself as a player and not trying to do too much," Tavares observed. "He plays with a lot of poise and good awareness, very responsible player, but makes the plays when they're there ... He's got a great head on his shoulders. Maturity is off the charts."

Minten fired two shots on net and landed two hits in 12 minutes and 52 seconds of ice time on Thursday.

"He's got a great motor," said Matthews. "He's just really solid all around and a very smart player ... He's just got a brilliant brain."

The Vancouver native will get one last chance to make an impression on Saturday as he continues his unlikely pursuit of a roster spot in Detroit.

"I've loved every minute of it so far," Minten said.

Minten, who was Toronto's second-round pick at the 2022 draft, practised with the group featuring mostly AHL players on Friday. Pontus Holmberg skated as the third-line centre between Knies and Jarnkrok at the main practice.

"We wanted to get Holmberg back in the middle," Keefe explained. "Just managing the bodies and making sure we had three even lines in the first group so really as simple as that."

---

Matthews came close to scoring a shorthanded goal on Thursday. Some of his best chances in Monday's game came on the penalty kill.

"Obviously, the object is just to keep the puck out of your net," the two time Rocket Richard Trophy winner said. "But we got some smart guys out there, guys with really good sticks, good anticipation, who are able to pick pucks off and attack when necessary and when there's space ... It's just going to be that happy medium of knowing when to attack and knowing when to just put the puck in deep and live to fight another day."

Lyons stops the Matthews wraparound pic.twitter.com/H7l1BDyyF5 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 6, 2023

Matthews has been paired with Marner during penalty-kill shifts.

"We're not trying to think too much offensively," Marner stressed. "He's had a couple great rushes these last couple games on the kill. It's just making sure I'm staying back and trying to protect just in case something does go wrong or he blows a tire and it's a four or five-man rush the other way."

Matthews logged only three minutes and 29 seconds shorthanded last season. He's never killed penalties consistently in his career, including before he reached the NHL.

"I find I'm maybe thinking a little bit out there because it's not completely natural, but each game it's gotten better and better," the 26-year-old said. "It's been fun for me. I've been having a blast doing it."

"It is a little weird at first," Marner said. "There are some trigger points and you don't know if you should go or you should hold and try to get a lane or stop someone from making a play. So, it's just something you got to get used to and something he's getting used to. He's asking a lot of questions. He's getting a lot video reviews so he's doing all the right things."

The Leafs saw penalty killers Alex Kerfoot, Noel Acciari and Ryan O'Reilly depart in free agency, which opened up some opportunity. Keefe wants to experiment with David Kampf and Jarnkrok together, which would free up Marner, usually on the top unit with Kampf, to skate with Matthews. Knies and Minten have also shown promise together in shorthanded situations. Nylander is also in the mix. The team feels Noah Gregor, who is at camp on a pro tryout, can also make an impact with his speed.

"My goal is to have a lot of options on the penalty kill and then be able to adjust to whatever's happening in the game, whatever the minutes and ice time for guys are and be able to spread it around a little bit that way," Keefe explained. "We used eight guys yesterday. Thorough camp we've used as many as 12 or 13 different guys."

Keefe plans to evaluate the PK work early in the season before honing in on a more consistent group.

---

Defenceman Simon Benoit is struggling to get up to speed after missing the start of camp due to back spasms. He took three minor penalties (interference, cross-checking and tripping) on Thursday in his third pre-season game.

"It's a tough thing," Keefe said. "You're trying to be physical. You want to make an impression that way, but you can't take penalties. I talked to him today. He knows that and he was first to acknowledge it's not common for him to get caught up in something like that. He's behind a little bit here in camp so the more we can get him going and keep him involved, I think it's better for him. We're still learning about him."

The Leafs think Benoit's gritty style can offer a different dimension to their blue line. Benoit led the Anaheim Ducks in hits last season. He also took 23 penalties in 78 games.

At Friday's practice, Benoit was paired with Mikko Kokkonen, who has been a pleasant surprise at camp.

"He's just been very solid and consistent," said Keefe. "If you're looking at a depth defenceman and a guy that can give you minutes that's what you want. In the games he's played, the practices he's been in, he's made very few mistakes. He's been extremely solid with the puck, without the puck, he just looks really confident and comfortable."

Kokkonen, 22, split last season between the AHL (Toronto Marlies) and ECHL (Newfoundland Growlers).

"We've been really pleased with his development and what he's shown here," said Keefe. "The way he's played I have no concerns if we need to recall a guy and he's in that mix."

---

Lines at Leafs practice on Friday:

Group 1

Steeves - Minten - Ellis

McMann - Cowan - Hirvonen

Abruzzese - Shaw - Tverberg

Lagesson - Lajoie

Rifai - Miller

Jones

Petruzzelli

Group 2

Bertuzzi - Matthews - Marner

Domi - Tavares - Nylander

Knies / Robertson - Holmberg - Jarnkrok

Gregor - Kampf - Reaves / Lafferty

Rielly - Brodie

McCabe - Klingberg

Giordano - Liljegren

Benoit - Kokkonen

Samsonov

Woll