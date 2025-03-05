SEATTLE (AP) — Mats Zuccarello's goal 8:22 into the second period proved to be the difference in the Minnesota Wild's 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

Zuccarello, Frederick Gaudreau and Jared Spurgeon all had a goal and an assist for the Wild, and Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves. Vinnie Hinostroza scored Minnesota's first goal of the game on the power play.

Zuccarello scored on a snap shot, assisted by Gaudreau and Marcus Johansson, putting the Wild up 4-1.

Brandon Montour and Shane Wright — on the power play — scored late in the second period to pull the Kraken within 4-3. Adam Larsson also scored for Seattle and Joey Daccord had 16 saves.

Takeaways

Wild: Minnesota is now 5-5-0 over its last 10 games and in fourth place in the Western Conference. Wild forward Ryan Hartman returned after serving an eight-game suspension for slamming an opponent’s head to the ice. He had an assist on Spurgeon’s first-period goal.

Kraken: Seattle is 4-5-1 in its last 10 games. Montour's goal came with 12 seconds left in the second period but the Kraken could not build on the momentum in the third.

Key momen

t

Filip Gustavsson denied Eeli Tolvanen's penalty shot 4:21 into second period, a shot that proved to be the difference in the game. Gustavsson has now stopped all four penalty shots he’s faced in his career.

Key stat

Zuccarello had his 79th multi-point game while playing for the Wild, tying Zach Parise for fourth-most in franchise history.

Up next

The Wild visit the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night. The Kraken are in Nashville to face the Predators on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.