TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matt Duchene and Roope Hintz scored in the third period, and the Dallas Stars beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Saturday night.

Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots while improving to 11-3 on the season.

Anthony Cirelli scored twice for Tampa Bay, which had a five-game point streak. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves.

The Lightning had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in the first period but Dallas answered both times on goals from Evgenii Dadonov and Miro Heiskanen.

It was 2-2 before Duchene and Hintz scored 58 seconds apart in the third.

Takeaways

Stars: The Stars have allowed two-or-fewer goals 12 times in 19 games this season. Dallas has won five of six overall.

Lightning: Cirelli has scored in a career-best five consecutive games. But the Lightning power play, which was tops in the league last season, continues to struggle on home ice. It went 0 for 3 and has just two power-play goals on 25 chances in nine home games.

Key moment

The Lightning turned over the puck in the offensive zone and allowed the Stars to head back up ice on a 3-on-1 rush. Duchene finished off the play from the bottom of the right circle, beating Vasilevskiy from a side angle for the winning goal.

Key stat

Dallas recorded the 2,000th victory in franchise history, which includes 758 victories as the Minnesota North Stars. The Stars are the 10th franchise in NHL history to reach 2,000 wins.

Up next

The Stars play at Carolina on Monday, and the Lightning host Colorado on Monday.

