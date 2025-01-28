McDavid eager to play alongside ageless Crosby at 4 Nations Face-Off

Connor McDavid has waited a long time.

The superstar centre set to headline Canada's roster at the 4 Nations Face-Off was a vocal proponent of getting NHL players back on the international stage and under the brightest lights.

Playing against many of the game's best with the red Maple Leaf on his sweater at the highest level is something the Edmonton Oilers captain dreamt about long before entering the league.

That tournament now just over the horizon, McDavid has another item on his bucket list set to be checked off next month — suiting up alongside Sidney Crosby.

"I've gone to a couple of camps with him," the 27-year-old said of his childhood idol. "This will be just that much better."

Crosby continues to beat back Father Time at age 37 with 15 goals and 38 assists for 53 points in 52 games this season for his Pittsburgh Penguins.

The calendar keeps flipping. The three-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist largely remains the same.

"It's unbelievable," McDavid said during a recent interview while filming a commercial shoot for Rogers, a 4 Nations Face-Off sponsor. "Everything that he's done for the game, everything that he's accomplished, and the fact that he's still playing hockey and playing at such a high level, it's incredible."

The 4 Nations showcase — the closest hockey has come to a best-on-best tournament since the 2016 World Cup — is set to run from Feb. 12 to 20. The United States, Sweden and Finland make up the rest of the field.

"It's getting harder and harder to not think about it," McDavid said.

The No. 1 pick at the 2015 draft missed an opportunity to play for Canada at the 2018 Olympics when the NHL skipped the event for business reasons after going to five straight between 1998 and 2014. The COVID-19 pandemic scuttled 2022 plans at the Beijing Games.

The league and NHL Players' Association signalled an intent last February to participate in both 2026 and 2030 Olympics. The NHL and NHLPA are also aiming for a World Cup return in 2028 with an eye toward having a marquee international tournament every two years moving forward.

"This isn't exactly the Olympics or a World Cup," McDavid said of the 4 Nations. "(But) it's a good teaser."

The Newmarket, Ont., product competed at the 2016 World Cup, but instead of donning Canada's red and white threads, he suited up for Team North America — a collection of players age 23 and under.

And while he would have preferred to play for his country, the memories remain vivid.

"Some of the best practices I've been part of," said McDavid, who has 21 goals and 45 assists for 66 points across 44 games in 2024-25. "Canada will be no different. Some of the best players in the world on that team and everyone's highly competitive.

"Pushing each other to get better and make sure we're ready to roll."

Canada opens Feb. 12 against Finland at the Bell Centre in Montreal before a mouth-watering matchup Feb. 15 — a Saturday night — against the U.S. The Canadians then face the Swedes in Boston on Feb. 17 at TD Garden. The final between the two teams with the best records after the round-robin schedule goes Feb. 20.

"It's been forever," McDavid said of the wait for anything resembling best-on-best. "For guys my age, I think about Auston (Matthews) or (Jack) Eichel or (Nathan) MacKinnon … guys that were on (Team North America) that haven't really had an opportunity to play in something like this — ever."

The overarching hope is the 4 Nations, which will be played without Russia because of the ongoing war in Ukraine, serves as an appetizer before NHL reappears on sports' biggest stage in just over 12 months at the 2026 Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy.

"Everybody's got a vested interest to grow this game," McDavid said. "But as players, it's just an exciting opportunity to really challenge yourself."

The three-time Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP said much like fans, he had a keen eye on the process as Canada rounded out its roster in December after initially announcing McDavid, Crosby, MacKinnon, Brad Marchand, Brayden Point and Cale Makar in June.

"Hockey players are still hockey fans," he said. "I feel like Canada could have put together a Canada 'B' team and a Canada 'C' team that would have represented the country well at this tournament.

"There's so many great players … I wouldn't want the job to put it together."

The next generation of stars — similar to how a young McDavid was mesmerized as Crosby led Canada to gold at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics — will be paying close attention.

"There's always another guy next," McDavid said. "Canada is just an endless supply of hockey talent. There's so many kids that are playing and loving the game across the country. They'll be watching.

"I just hope we do everybody proud."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025.