PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Bunting scored a third-period power-play goal that gave the Pittsburgh Penguins the lead for good in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Rickard Rakell also scored a power-play goal while Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh. Blake Lizotte and Kris Letang added short-handed empty-net goals in the final minute.

Letang now has the 23rd-most points among defencemen in NHL history, while Lizotte established a career-high with a four-game point streak.

Sidney Crosby finished with an assist and tied Gordie Howe for fifth-most assists with one franchise in league history. Rust surpassed Mark Recchi for 16th on the team’s career points list.

Tristan Jarry stopped 24 shots for his fourth straight win.

William Nylander scored a power-play goal while Mitch Marner scored his 10th of the season and added an assist for Toronto. Marner, who has points in eight straight road games, has scored nine goals and 31 points in his last 20 games.

Joseph Woll made 24 saves but his six-game win streak ended.

TAKEAWAYS

Maple Leafs: Lost their second game in as many days. Toronto suffered a 3-1 home loss against Washington on Friday night. The Maple Leafs had won 10 of 12 before their recent two-game skid.

Penguins: Rebounded from a 4-2 loss against the New York Rangers on Friday night. Pittsburgh has won five of its last six games following a stretch in which it lost eight of 10 overall.

KEY MOMENT

Rust’s cross-ice pass bounced off the Maple Leafs' Connor Dewar and right to Bunting for the winning goal.

KEY STAT

Pittsburgh has power-play goals in seven of its last 11 games. Four of Bunting’s six goals have come on the power play.

UP NEXT

Both teams play on Tuesday. Toronto visits the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh welcomes the Colorado Avalanche.

