Minnesota Wild forward Brandon Duhaime was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for boarding Dallas Stars defenceman Thomas Harley on Sunday.

The incident occurred late in the second period when the puck went behind the Stars' net where Duhaime hit Harley in the back, going face first into the boards. Harley's face was bleeding and he left the game after the hit.

Dallas was leading 5-3 at the time of the incident and forward Jason Robertson scored on the extended power play.

Duhaime has never received supplemental discipline in his three-season NHL career.

Harley has three goals and five points in 13 games this season while averaging 17:52 of ice time.