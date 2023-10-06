The Minnesota Wild announced Friday that captain Jared Spurgeon is week-to-week due to an upper-body injury.

Injury Update: #mnwild captain Jared Spurgeon is week-to-week due to an upper body injury suffered in last night’s game at Chicago. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) October 6, 2023

The defenceman was injured in last night's preseason contest against the Chicago Blackhawks as the Wild skated away with a 3-2 shootout win.

Spurgeon had 11 goals and 34 points in 79 games last season for the Wild. In the playoffs, he has two assists in six games.

He is heading into the fourth season of an seven-year, $53.025 million contract. The 33-year-old was named captain of the Wild in January 2021.

In 851 career NHL games, the Edmonton, Alta., product has 110 goals and 379 points, all with Minnesota.