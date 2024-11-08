TORONTO — John Tavares could have pouted or voiced his displeasure.

The Toronto Maple Leafs transitioned their captaincy from the veteran centre to star sniper Auston Matthews over the summer.

Tavares had worn the 'C' in hockey's biggest market for five seasons. He wasn't about to let any damaged feelings change his motivation or approach.

The Leafs are reaping the benefits.

Tavares scored his sixth and seventh goals of the season Friday — including the game-winner on a second-period power play — in Toronto's 3-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

The 34-year-old forward has found chemistry with wingers William Nylander and Max Pacioretty on the Leafs' second line. But how Tavares handled the move to Matthews as franchise focal point has also stood out.

"That unwavering focus and work ethic," Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly said. "You always know what to expect, and I think that's an underrated quality. He puts in the time and the effort. He's just a real pro.

"I've enjoyed playing with him, and this year maybe more than ever, just because of everything. The way that he's approached the last couple of months, the way that he comes in here and he just goes about his business, I think is very admirable."

Tavares signed a seven-year, US$77-million contract with Toronto in free agency in the summer of 2018. He scored 47 goals and had 88 points in his first season, and has been a solid contributor and leader throughout the deal.

The Oakville, Ont., product is also keenly aware of his surroundings with a career decidedly on its back nine.

"I continue to just do what I need to do to help this team win," Tavares said. "There's always a belief in myself and how I can impact the game and the level that I can play at. I know the work that I put in, the enjoyment I have playing and coming to the rink every day and competing. Love playing with these guys and love playing here. It's special.

"Just go out there and enjoy it, have some fun, and give it everything you got."

Similar to Rielly, Leafs winger Mitch Marner is in his seventh season alongside Tavares.

"Hell of a competitor," said Marner, who's on a seven-game point streak. "You're grateful for him every day."

Tavares has 463 goals and 590 assists for 1,053 points across his 1,123 career regular-season games.

Toronto head coach Craig Berube has been impressed during his first month in charge.

"The captaincy thing, I thought he accepted it really well," Berube said. "In his mind, thought it was the right thing to do. He's playing really well for us. He's just so good in tight areas with the puck.

"Does all those little things right."

Those little things — on the ice and in the locker room — are the ones that got Tavares to this point. He wasn't about to change.

"You're always aware of things that evolve or might be a little bit different," he said. "You adapt … just continue to trust what I do and help the team the best I can."

ARMY ON HAND

St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong, who has the same role with Canada for the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February, was in attendance Friday at Scotiabank Arena.

BARE-HANDED EFFORT

Stolarz lost his blocker during a scramble in the third period before emerging from the scrum with the puck in his bare hard for everyone to see.

"It was a bit of a dog pile," Marner said. "Nice to see him come out with the puck in his hand.

"And still had all five fingers."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

Follow @JClipperton_CP on X.