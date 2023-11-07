The Toronto Maple Leafs erased a 4-1 first-period deficit on Monday, storming back to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-5 in overtime.

The victory came just over two weeks after the Maple Leafs fought back from being down 3-1 against the Lightning in the first period before earning a 4-3 overtime win.

"We don't have any quit in this locker room," winger Mitch Marner said after a four-point performance Monday. "A lot of trust in our group that, regardless of the situation, we're never out of a game."

“I don’t think anyone was pouting in the intermission,” added forward Matthew Knies. “Everyone was just really excited to get back out there and prove people wrong and just do well, simplify and play to our strengths. Everyone chipped in today and everyone did a great job.”

Toronto goaltender Ilya Samsonov was pulled in the first period once again against Tampa Bay, being replaced by Joseph Woll, who also earned the win on Oct. 21.

"I have all the faith in the world in this team to come back," said Woll who allowed one goal on 19 shots in the comeback. "We've showed it many times. Just trying to do my job and give us the best chance."

Monday's victory halted a four-game winless run for the Maple Leafs, who improved to 6-4-2 on the season. Head coach Sheldon Keefe is hoping to see his team build off the performance after showing their full potential in the comeback.

"The result helps, of course,” Keefe said. “If we fell short here tonight, I'm leaving here feeling good.

"That second period to me was the best period I think we've played all season."

Toronto has another three games to play this week, starting Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators before back-to-back games against the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks on Friday and Saturday, all of which are on home ice.