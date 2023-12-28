Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

The Habs activated defenceman Jordan Harris off the injured reserve and loaned forward Emil Heineman to the Laval Rocket of the AHL.

The 23-year-old Harris has missed 15 straight games with a lower-body injury.

Harris has three assists over 16 games with the Habs this season, his third in Montreal.

The Devils have assigned goaltender Akira Schmid to the AHL's Utica Comets, it was announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old has been unable to replicate his strong season and playoff run from a year ago, posting a 3.26 goals-against average and .893 save percentage in 15 games this season.

He had a 2.13 GAA and .922 save percentage in 18 regular season games last season and put up a 2.35 GAA and .921 save percentage in nine playoff games.