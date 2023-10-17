Montreal Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle left Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild after two periods and won't return to action.

The Habs did not give a reason for his departure.

Guhle had 10:19 of ice time before leaving.

The 21-year-old has one assist in his sophomore season after recording four goals and 14 assists over 44 games during his rookie campaign in 2022-23.

Montreal selected Guhle 16th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.