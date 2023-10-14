The Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Kirby Dach will not return to tonight's game with a lower-body injury.

Dach took a hit from Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Jarred Tinordi in the first period that sent him into the Blackhawks' bench. He was in discomfort and departed for the dressing room. He did not return to the bench for the start of the second period and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

In the season opener Wednesday night against Toronto, Dach had two assists with 21:22 TOI in a 6-5 shootout loss.