Montreal Canadiens prospect Logan Mailloux is expected to receive clearance to play in the National Hockey League this season should he make the team, executive vice president Jeff Gorton told members of the media on Monday.

Despite renouncing himself from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the 20-year-old defenceman was selected 31st overall by Montreal amid controversy after being charged and paying a fine in Sweden for distributing an intimate photo of a woman without her consent.

The incident happened while Mailloux was loaned to Sweden’s SK Lejon during the Ontario Hockey’s League’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The native of Belle River, Ont., was suspended by the OHL in early September 2021 before being reinstated in January 2022.

Mailloux signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens on Oct. 5, 2022.

"This is a decision that we have thought through carefully. Having Logan around members of our team and hockey operations staff for a good part of the summer allowed us to gain a greater appreciation of Logan Mailloux the person," said Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes in a release after the contract was signed. "He has an opportunity to affect positive change and we will work to support him in any effort towards that goal. Logan recognizes the impact of his gesture and of course, the process continues."

Mailloux posted 25 goals and 53 points in 59 games last season with the OHL's London Knights. He added eight goals and 24 points in 21 playoff games.