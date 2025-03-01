BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens extended their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 4-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson and Alex Newhook each scored, and Jake Evans added an empty-net goal for Montreal. Jakub Dobes made 23 saves.

Alex Tuch and Jiri Kulich scored and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves for the Sabres, who have dropped two in a row and three of the last five.

Caufield gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 1:13 of the second, but the Sabres went ahead 2-1 after Tuch and Kulich scored 1:29 apart.

Montreal made it 2-2 when Anderson scored on a 4-on-3 rush and took the lead when Newhook tipped a shot past Luukkonen with 2.6 seconds left in the period.

Evans added an empty-net goal with 1:38 left to seal the win.

TAKEAWAYS

Canadiens: Montreal beat the Sabres for the third time and can sweep the season series Monday night and continue their push in the wild-card race.

Sabres: After winning four straight and six of their past seven, the Sabres have lost two in row and remain last in the Eastern Conference.

KEY MOMENT

Newhook’s tip of a Mike Matheson shot with 2.6 seconds left in the second period gave the Canadiens a 3-2 lead.

KEY STAT

Lane Hutson’s two assists moved him into second place in Canadiens history for most points by a rookie defenceman with 46. Chris Chelios had 64 points in 1984-85 for the top spot.

UP NEXT

The Sabres and Canadiens meet again in Montreal on Monday.

