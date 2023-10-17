Are the Dallas Cowboys a legitimate Super Bowl contender?

That question served as the headline for Monday’s Morning Coffee column.

If they had lost to the L.A. Chargers on Monday Night Football, it would have been easy to dismiss the Cowboys as a pretender despite them being listed among the top choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

With a win, it becomes a little more complicated.

While they got the job done with a 20-17 win, I still have a number of concerns that I’d flag to anyone considering a bet on Dallas to win the Super Bowl at +1100 at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, nobody is betting on the Chargers to win a Super Bowl at +3200 after last night’s debacle.

This is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

Cowboys bounce back on Monday Night Football

The Cowboys secured their 50th Monday Night Football win in franchise history with a 20-17 victory in L.A.

Dallas improved to 10-1 straight up following a loss over the last three seasons.

The Cowboys are a perfect 6-0 against the spread coming off a loss over the past two seasons.

As someone who liked Dallas to win the game, it was bittersweet to have a FanDuel Best Bet SGP in place with the Cowboys +7.5 and tight end Jake Ferguson to record 25-plus yards.

Ferguson finished with one catch for 15 yards in his first game of the season without multiple targets. The disappointing result wasn’t for a lack of opportunity.

When you have to choose one play as your @FanDuelCanada best bet and then you see this late in the game it's difficult to watch. I needed 10 more yards from the tight end Ferguson and I never got it.

Dak Prescott went 21-of-30 for 272 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 40 yards and another score. He was also sacked five times.

One week after throwing three interceptions in a 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Prescott had no problem playing conservatively and eating sacks in order to avoid the turnovers that have plagued him at times throughout his career.

Dak Prescott was 7-7 when targeting CeeDee Lamb in Monday's win.



Dak Prescott was 7-7 when targeting CeeDee Lamb in Monday's win.

Prescott-to-Lamb is seeing an 81% completion rate this season, 2nd-highest by any QB-WR duo with at least 40 attempts (Bryce Young to Adam Thielen, 84%).

When CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard are making plays with the football in their hands, and the defence is holding your opponent to 17 points, you can get away with the type of play that we saw from Prescott last night.

It won’t be the same story against the 49ers or Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs.

Regardless, the Cowboys head into their bye week with a 4-2 record.

L.A. is in a much more uncomfortable position at 2-3 coming off a bye.

Next week, the Chargers will visit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City is currently -6 for that contest at FanDuel.

Each of L.A.’s first five games have been decided by a single score.

This Chargers fan went through all the emotions in her team's loss to the Cowboys

With losses to the Cowboys, Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins, the Chargers have not shown they are ready to take that next step this season and contend in the loaded AFC.

It’s still relatively early, but if they continue on their current trajectory, it won’t shock anybody if there were some major changes in L.A. at some point over the next few months.

Circling one NHL prop bet that is 4-for-4 this season

The Chicago Blackhawks are among the top choices to finish with the worst record in the NHL at FanDuel.

Through their first four games, they’re 2-2 with two of the biggest upsets of the season so far.

What a play

On the opening night of the season, the Blackhawks stunned the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 as a +180 ML underdog at FanDuel.

Last night, they closed as a +275 ML underdog in their 4-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Calder Trophy favourite Connor Bedard failed to register a point for the first time in his career. However, the 2023 first-overall pick registered four shots on goal to cash the over on his shots prop at FanDuel for the fourth straight game.

Bedard has averaged five shots on goal per game.

Next up, the Blackhawks visit the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

The over 3.5 shots on goal was heavily juiced last night, so we’ll have to see if FanDuel moves Bedard’s shots prop to over/under 4.5 shots on goal for the game in Colorado.

With a couple of days off between games, it will be interesting to see if Bedard can cash the over on his shots on goal prop at FanDuel once again on Thursday night.

Rangers still perfect this postseason

Sticking with perfection as a theme, the Texas Rangers improved to 7-0 this postseason with a 5-4 win over the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS last night.

Texas is the fifth team in MLB history to open the playoffs with seven consecutive wins.

Cartwheeling all the way home!

The Rangers will go for the all-time MLB record on Wednesday night when they host the Astros in Game 3.

Texas was +2200 to win the World Series at FanDuel when the MLB postseason began. The Rangers are down to +110 as the favourite to win it all.

Texas is -126 to win Game 3 at home on Wednesday. Houston is currently +108 to avoid an 0-3 hole in the series.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLCS last night.

Philadelphia is a -156 ML favourite for Game 2 tonight. Arizona is +132 to win tonight and tie the series at 1-1.