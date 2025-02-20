After a scoreless third period, Canada and USA will head to overtime tied 2-2 to decide the 4 Nations Face-Off final from TD Garden in Boston.

Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Bennett found the net for Canada during regulation play.

Jake Sanderson and Brady Tkachuk have the goals for the USA.

Unlike the round robin clash between the rivals, which took place at Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday, Thursday’s contest began with game play rather than the three fights that took place in the opening seconds of the first meeting.

USA forward Vincent Trocheck took the only penalty of the game through the first three periods when he was assessed a tripping penalty for taking down Sam Bennett at the 8:57 mark of the second.

Both teams announced roster changes just prior to puck drop as Team Canada defenceman Josh Morrissey was replaced by Harley due to illness and Team USA forward Kyle Connor was scratched in favour of Chris Kreider.

Earlier on Thursday, Canada announced that they would replace Travis Konecny with Seth Jarvis for the final.

The USA defeated Canada 3-1 in their round robin matchup.