The New Jersey Devils waived goaltender Keith Kinkaid on Tuesday.

The veteran has yet to appear in a game with the Devils this season.

The Devils were one of five teams who had three goaltenders on their 23-man roster, which TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston was done in fear of losing depth on waivers.

"I would suggest to you it's because they're worried about protecting their assets," Johnston said on Insider Trading last week. "We saw a couple goaltenders claimed off waivers in the preseason during training camps. And I think a lot of these teams are trying to hold back one of their more veteran players and so it's not to expose that person to waivers. Take the Canadiens for example, they have Cayden Primeau as their third goaltender right now, they didn't believe he would get through waivers. They're committed to keeping him for the foreseeable future in the NHL, no exact timeline, but they want to wait it out until some of the creases around the league are more settled."

The 34-year-old is in his second stint with the Devils organization, having played there between 2012-19. The Farmingville, New York native has played 169 games in his career (143 starts) with the Devils, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Boston Bruins, and Colorado Avalanche, playing to a 70-58-21 record with a .905 save percentage, and 2.91 goals-against average.

He was originally signed by the Devils as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2011-12 season.