Islanders' Barzal fined 5K for high-sticking
New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was fined $5,000 for high-sticking on Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Tony DeAngelo, NHL Player Safety announced Sunday.
The penalty is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.
The incident occurred during the second period of Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss.
Barzal finished with one goal, one assist, four shots on goal and four penalty minutes in 21:08 of ice time.
The Isles will be back in action Tuesday evening at home against the Minnesota Wild.