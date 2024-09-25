New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin is considered to be day-to-day while defenceman Ryan Lindgren will miss some time after both sustained injuries in a pre-season game against the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Panarin, 32, left Tuesday's game in the third period with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot winger was a first-team all-star last season and finished fifth in Hart Trophy voting after putting up 49 goals and 120 points in 82 games.

Lindgren, 26, exited the game in the first period after getting into a fight with Islanders defenceman Scott Mayfield.

The 6-foot defenceman recorded three goals and 17 points in 76 games last season and signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal through arbitration in the off-season.

The Rangers open their season on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 9.