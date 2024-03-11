New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe was ejected from Monday’s game against the New Jersey Devils for elbowing defenceman Jonas Siegenthaler.

The incident occurred in the second period of the Rangers’ 3-1 victory over the Devils, as Siegenthaler was playing the puck in the neutral zone, Rempe caught the Devils defenceman in the head with an elbow.

The 21-year-old was given a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct on the play.

After the game, Devils interim head coach Travis Green voiced his displeasure over the hit.

“Everyone who knows the game at all knows that that player is in a vulnerable spot and there's a player that’s looking to, call it predatorial or whatever you want to call it, it’s definitely not the first time that it’s happened, second time against us,” Green told the media postgame. “I think there's some intent there to injure the player.”

Rempe was given a match penalty for a high hit on Devils forward Nathan Bastian on Feb. 22.

Siegenthaler was helped from the ice and taken directly to the Devils’ dressing room, he did not return to the game.

“He’s not doing great, obviously. He didn’t come back," Green said about Siegenthaler. "You never like to see a player get hit like that, especially that’s happened twice now."

Rempe has appeared in 10 games this season for the Rangers and has a goal with an assist and 54 penalty minutes.