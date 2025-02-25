New York Rangers defenceman Adam Fox suffered an upper-body injury in Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders and will not return, the team announced.

Fox sustained the injury in the third period after becoming tangled up with Isles forward Kyle MacLean and falling awkwardly in front of the Rangers' net. Fox was assessed a penalty for hooking on the play but drew the worst of the encounter, skating off the ice appearing to favour the upper left side of his torso. He was officially ruled out later in the frame.

The star blueliner recorded an assist on Jonny Brodzinski's goal in the second period, giving him one point on the night in 17:48 before departing. He also tallied four blocked shots.

The 27-year-old came into Tuesday's matchup with five goals and 42 assists for 47 points in 57 games this season while playing an average of 23:20 a night. Fox finished fourth in Norris Trophy voting last season after recording 73 points in 72 games played.

Meanwhile, defenceman K'Andre Miller also suffered a lower-body injury in Tuesday's game and was ruled out in the third period.

He had one blocked shot in 10:13 of ice time and has four goals and 10 assists for 14 points in 52 games this season.

The Rangers went on to win 5-1 for their second victory in a row.