NFL Divisional Round, Australian Open headline weekend action on TSN, TSN+

It’s a full slate of action this weekend on TSN and TSN+ including the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, the Round of 16 at the Australian Open, NBA, hockey coverage, and more.

NFL Divisional Round

The NFL postseason continues on Saturday afternoon, beginning with an AFC Divisional Round matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

Watch the Texans take on the Ravens on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN3/5, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Lamar Jackson leads the No. 1 seed Ravens against a Texans team coming off a convincing 45-14 blowout win over the Cleveland Browns. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns, while the defence came away with a pair of pick-sixes.

Jackson had an MVP-calibre season, leading the Ravens (13-4) to the best overall record in the NFL and ended the season winning six of their past seven games, with the only loss coming in Week 18 with the starters resting. The 27-year-old threw for a career high 3,678 yards, while adding another 821 on the ground.

The teams faced off in Week 1, with the Ravens coming away with a 25-9 victory at home.

Coverage then shifts to San Francisco where the 49ers host the Green Bay Packers.

Watch the 49ers and Packers LIVE Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN3/5, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

The Packers enter Levis Stadium coming off a shocking 48-32 win over the Dallas Cowboys on the road. Quarterback Jordan Love and the young Green Bay receiving corps shredded the Dallas defence en route to the upset.

The 49ers head into Saturday’s game coming off their bye week, which has allowed running back Christian McCaffrey to fully recover from a calf injury he sustained in Week 17. Quarterback Brock Purdy picked up where he left off last season, finishing fifth in the NFL with 4,280 yards and third with 31 passing touchdowns.

Saturday’s meeting will be an NFL-record 10th postseason matchup between the teams. The 49ers have won the past four playoff meetings between the teams, with the most recent being a 13-10 win in the 2021 Divisional Round.

Sunday’s action begins in the NFC with the Detroit Lions taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Watch the Lions and Buccaneers LIVE Sunday at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on TSN1/3/4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

It will be a battle of former No. 1 overall picks with 2016 first-overall pick Jared Goff leading the Lions, while 2018 No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield will be under centre for the Buccaneers.

The Lions earned a second home playoff game with a hard-fought 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams, their first playoff win in 32 years.

The Buccaneers took advantage of their home playoff game by beating the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 last Monday. Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns in the blowout win.

The teams faced off earlier this season, with the Lions winning 20-6 in Week 6. Goff recorded 353 passing yards and two touchdowns in the win.

The Divisional Round will conclude with a matchup in Buffalo as Josh Allen and the Bills host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Watch the Bills and Chiefs LIVE Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT on TSN3/4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Mahomes will play the first road playoff game of his career as the Bills hope to use home-field advantage to beat the Chiefs in the playoffs for the first time since 1994. The Josh Allen-led Bills are 0-2 against the Chiefs in the playoffs, with losses coming in the 2020 AFC Championship and 2021 Divisional Round, both at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Chiefs overcame frigid temperatures in the wild-card round to beat the Miami Dolphins 26-7. Rookie receiver Rashee Rice had a breakout performance, catching eight passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.

The Bills has no problem with the snowy weather in Buffalo, dispatching of the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 on Monday afternoon. Josh Allen threw three touchdowns and had the highlight of the night rushing for a 52-yard touchdown in the win.

The teams met in Week 13, with Buffalo coming away with a 20-17 win in Kansas City.



Australian Open on TSN, TSN+

The Australian Open continues this weekend with the third round on Friday and the Round of 1 beginning on Saturday.

Round of 16 coverage begins on Saturday LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/ p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN+, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is the lone Canadian remaining in singles competition and is scheduled to take on No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev in the third round on Friday.

Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe will take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Veronika Kudmertova in the second round of the women's doubles bracket on Friday.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on Tomas Etcheverry on Friday with his eyes on winning his 11th Australian Open title.

Women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek is scheduled to take on Linda Noskova in the third round on Friday as she attempts to reach the final in Melbourne for the first time in her career.

The full Australian Open schedule on TSN and TSN+ can be seen here.



NBA on TSN, TSN+

TSN’s weekend NBA coverage begins with a Friday-night doubleheader. First, the defending champion Denver Nuggets travel to Boston to take on the Celtics.

Next, Pascal Siakam will make his Indiana Pacers debut as they take on Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Watch the Nuggets and Celtics on Friday LIVE at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT followed by the Pacers and Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT on TSN4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on TSN4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

A trio of games close out the weekend’s NBA coverage, with the Miami Heat visiting the Orlando Magic at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on TSN2, the TSN App, and TSN.ca, followed by the Trail Blazers taking on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT.

The Pacers’ game against the Phoenix Suns can be seen on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on TSN+.



Hockey on TSN, TSN+

TSN’s hockey coverage begins on Friday night with a CHL battle between the Portland Winterhawks and the Prince George Cougars at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on TSN+.

Viewers in the Ottawa Senators region can match their matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers LIVE on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT on TSN5, the TSN app, and TSN.ca.



Golf on TSN, TSN+

The third and final rounds of The American Express can be seen on PGA Tour Live for TSN+ subscribers.

Third-round coverage begins on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. PT and final-round coverage begins on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. PT.