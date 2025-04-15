The NHLPA released its annual player poll on Tuesday, and added a question for the players regarding potential rule changes - taking inspiration from the PWHL.

The rule changes players were most interested in adopting was the 'jailbreak goal,' which would see a minor penalty end in the case of a shorthanded goal.

The question asked 'Which PWHL rulebook change would you like to see in the NHL?' and the jailbreak goal (29.70 per cent) finished as the top answer, with a total of 150 players voting in favour.

A total of 203 shorthanded goals have been scored in the NHL this year. The New York Rangers lead the way with 17, while the Detroit Red Wings (2), Seattle Kraken (2) and Nashville Predators (1) have each struggled in that category.

Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch leads the NHL with six shorthanded goals this season, ahead of Vincent Trocheck, Sam Reinhart and Seth Jarvis, who all have five.

Nine shorthanded goals have been scored in the PWHL this season, with Boston Fleet winger Alina Muller leading the league with two. Thirteen shorthanded goals were scored in the league's inaugural season.

Other top responses included a change to a 3-2-1-0 point system, in which a regulation win earns three points, overtime win earns two, overtime loss earns one and a regulation loss earned zero (24.36 per cent), the first-place finisher in a conference choosing their opponent in the first round of the playoffs (16.83 per cent), a change to shootout rules that allow a player to take as many shots as they want, whenever the team wants (15.64 per cent) and the removal of the trapezoid or 'goalkeeper's area' (13.47 per cent).