The 4 Nations Face-Off dust now settled, NHL general managers have fully pivoted to the league's fast-approaching March 7 trade deadline.

Executives are either looking to ship out veterans and gather assets for the future — or bolster current rosters with established talent in hopes of a long, memorable playoff spring.

Players set to become unrestricted free agents July 1 are always the most likely to be moved before the bell sounds and GMs put down their pencils.

The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the pending UFA talent that could be on the move before next Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

BROCK NELSON (US$6 MILLION SALARY CAP HIT)

The 33-year-old centre appears likely to be dealt with his New York Islanders sitting 14th in the Eastern Conference standings. Nelson, who suited up with the United States at the 4 Nations, has 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) in 57 games this season. He also owns a 52.9 per cent success rate on faceoffs.

DAVID SAVARD ($3.5M CAP HIT)

The 34-year-old defenceman has just 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 52 games this season for the Montreal Canadiens. The veteran blueliner does, however, have plenty of playoff experience and helped the Tampa Bay Lightning win the Stanley Cup in 2021. The rebuilding Canadiens will have to decide soon if the organization plans to cash in experienced chips like Savard as it sits on the playoff bubble.

NICK BJUGSTAD ($2.1M CAP HIT)

The 32-year-old centre has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) across 51 games in 2024-25 with the Utah Hockey Club. The six-foot-five, 205-pound Bjugstad had three goals for the Edmonton Oilers during the 2023 playoffs. Utah is currently in a battle for the West's second wild-card berth with a group of teams that includes the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames.

BROCK BOESER ($6.65M CAP HIT)

The 28-year-old winger has 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 50 games this season with the Canucks. A team looking at Boeser would likely be keen to re-sign the former 40-goal man given the potential acquisition price. Boeser scored seven times in 12 playoff games last spring for Vancouver.

JAKE EVANS ($1.7M CAP HIT)

The 28-year-old Canadiens centre hasn't been able to come to an agreement on a new contract, which makes it increasingly likely he will be moved. The defensively responsible Evans, who has 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 58 games, would fit as a depth forward on a contender, and represents another candidate for an extension long-term given his age.

JOEL ARMIA ($3.4M CAP HIT)

The 31-year-old winger is another pending UFA that Montreal needs to make a call on. Armia has 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 58 games this season, but is perhaps most valuable alongside Evans on the club's penalty kill, which sits seventh in the NHL with a success rate of 81.7 per cent.

RYAN DONATO ($2M CAP HIT)

Another 28-year-old centre out of contract come July 1, the Chicago Blackhawks could net a decent return for a player with 39 points (19 goals, 20 assists) in 56 games in 2024-25. Donato hasn't done much in the playoffs, however, with just two assists in 19 career post-season contests.

YANNI GOURDE ($5.17M CAP HIT)

The 33-year-old Seattle Kraken centre underwent sports hernia surgery late last month and isn't expected to be back in action until after the deadline, but teams looking for experience up front could be interested. Gourde won the Cup with Tampa in both 2020 and 2021. He has 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) in 83 career playoff game

TRENT FREDERIC ($2.3M CAP HIT)

The 27-year-old is the youngest player on this list and another candidate to sign long-term if moved. The six-foot-three, 221-pound Boston Bruins forward has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) through 57 games in 2024-25. Frederic, whose status is unclear after he left Tuesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with a lower-body injury, had five points (three goals, two assists) in 13 playoff contests last spring.

MIKKO RANTANEN ($9.25 CAP HIT)

The 28-year-old was already traded once this season — last month, to be precise — when the Colorado Avalanche shipped him to the Carolina Hurricanes in a three-team deal. Rantanen is a stud winger and franchise cornerstone with two 100-point campaigns and a Cup ring with the Avalanche in 2022. But until he puts pen to paper on a contract extension with Carolina, there's a chance he could be dealt again before March 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.

Joshua Clipperton's NHL notebook is published every Wednesday.