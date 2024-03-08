When Kyle Dubas arrived in Pittsburgh last summer he was supposed to save the franchise.

Pittsburgh hasn’t won a playoff series since 2018, and the former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager took over hoping for brighter days.

Fast-forward to the trade deadline and they’re sellers.

The Penguins are 28-25-8 and sit seventh in the Metropolitan Division. Currently, they are eight points out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

On Thursday, Dubas traded away 29-year-old forward Jake Guentzel. It’s the fourth deal he’s made as the general manager in Pittsburgh.

Today, or in the summer, could he move the biggest piece he has?

At this moment, FanDuel is offering a market on Sidney Crosby and his future with the Penguins.

Let’s dive into it.

Will Sidney Crosby be a Pittsburgh Penguin week 1 of the 2024-25 season

Yes -1350

No +750

FanDuel has set the odds of Crosby remaining on the Penguins for next season at -1350.

That number represents a 93.1 per cent probability.

If you think Dubas is going to move the superstar captain at the deadline, there’s a juicy price of +750 in the No option waiting for you.

For context, the Edmonton Oilers are +700 to win the Stanley Cup. The Colorado Avalanche are +800.

There’s also the possibility that Pittsburgh holds onto Crosby at the deadline but decide to move him in the summer as he enters the final year of his contract.

Crosby is 36 and has one year remaining on a 12-year extension he signed in 2012.

