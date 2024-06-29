The NHL's off-season is in full swing with the first buyout window open and teams are expected to be active on the second day of the NHL Draft. Follow all the latest right here on TSN.ca.

Golden Knights add Schmid, Holtz

The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring goaltender Akira Schmid from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Paul Cotter and a third-round selection in 2025, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Schmid, 24, went 5-9-1 with the Devils last season with a .895 save percentage and 3.15 goals-against average.

The 6-foot-5 netminder was strong for the Devils during the 2023 postseason, going 4-4 with a .921 save percentage and 2.35 GAA as the Devils fell to the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

Holtz, 22, appeared in all 82 games for the Devils last season, recording 16 goals and 28 points.

The 6-foot winger is entering the final season of his three-year, entry-level contract and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Drafted seventh overall by the Devils in 2020, Holtz has 19 goals and 34 points in 110 career games.

Cotter, 24, recorded seven goals and 25 points in 76 game last season with the Golden Knights.

NHL Draft Round 5:

130. Montreal Canadiens: Tyler Thorpe - RW (Vancouver Giants)

131. San Jose Sharks: Colton Roberts - D (Vancouver Giants)

132. Colorado Avalanche: Louka Cloutier - G (Chicago)

133. Carolina Hurricanes: Oskar Vuollet - LW (Skelleftea Jr.)

134. Montreal Canadiens: Mikus Vecvanags - G (HS Riga)

135. Utah HC: Owen Allard - C (Soo Greyhounds)

136. Ottawa Senators: Eerik Wallenius - D (HPK Jr.)

137. Colorado Avalanche: Ivan Yunin - G (Omsk Jr.)

138. Chicago Blackhawks: Joel Svensson - C (Vaxjo Jr.)

139. New Jersey Devils: Max Graham - C (Kelowna Rockets)

140. Minnesota Wild: Sebastian Soini - D (Ilves Jr.)

141. Seattle Kraken: Clarke Caswell - LW (Swift Current Broncos)

142. Minnesota Wild: Chase Wutzke - G (Red Deer Rebels)

143. San Jose Sharks: Nate Misskey - D (Victoria Royals)

144: Detroit Red Wings: John Whipple - D (US U-18)

145. St. Louis Blues: William McIsaac - D (Spokane Chiefs)

146. New Jersey Devils: Veeti Louhivaara - G (JYP Jr.)

147. New York Islanders: Marcus Gidlof - G (Leksand Jr.)

148. Philadelphia Flyers: Noah Powell - RW (Dubque)

149. Tampa Bay Lightning: Joona Saarelainen - C (Kalpa Jr.)

150. Philadelphia Flyers: Luke Misa - C (Mississauga Steelheads)

151. Toronto Maple Leafs: Miroslav Holinka - C (Trinec Jr.)

152. Toronto Maple Leafs: Alexander Plesovskikh - LW (Khanty-Mansiysk Jr.)

153. Utah HC: Ales Cech - D (Mlada Boleslav)

154. Boston Bruins: Jonathan Morello - C (St, Michaels)

155. Winnipeg Jets: Markus Loponen - C (Karpat Jr.)

156. Carolina Hurricanes: Justin Poirier - RW (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

157. Toronto Maple Leafs: Timofei Obvintsev - G (CSKA Jr.)

158. Dallas Stars: Niilopekka Muhonen - D (Kalpa Jr.)

159. New York Rangers: Nathan Aspinall - LW (Flint Firebirds)

160. Edmonton Oilers: Connor Clattenburg - LW (Flint FIrebirds)

161. Colorado Avalanche: Maxmilian Curran - C (Tri-City Americans)

Bruins move up, acquire Lettieri

The Boston Bruins acquired forward Vinni Lettieri and pick No. 110 from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Jakub Lauko and pick No. 122.

Capitals adds Thompson from Golden Knights

The Washington Capitals have acquired goaltender Logan Thompson from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for pick No. 83 and a third-round selection in 2025.

Thompson, 27, went 25-14-5 last season with a .908 save percentage and 2.70 goals against average with the Golden Knights.

The 6-foot-4 netminder is entering the final year of his three-year, $2.3 million deal with an annual cap hit of $2.3 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

NHL Draft Round 4:

98. Utah HC: Gregor Bieber - D (Rogle Jr.)

99. Nashville Predators: Jakub Milota - G (Cape Breton Eagles)

100. Anaheim Ducks: Alexandre Blais - C (Rimouski Oceanic)

101. Columbus Blue Jackets: Tanner Henricks - D (Lincoln)

102. Montreal Canadiens: Owen Protz - D (Brantford Bulldogs)

103. Utah HC: Gabe Smith - C (Moncton Wildcats)

104. Ottawa Senators: Lucas Ellinas - LW (Kitchener Rangers)

105. Seattle Kraken: Oliver Josephson - C (Red Deer Rebels)

106. Calgary Flames: Trevor Hoskin - RW (Cobourg)

107. Philadelphia Flyers: Heikki Ruohonen - C (K-Espoo Jr.)

108. Buffalo Sabres: Luke Osburn - D (Youngstown)

109. Winnipeg Jets: Kevin He - LW (Niagara IceDogs)

110. Boston Bruins: Elliott Groenewold - D (Cedar Rapids)

111. Pittsburgh Penguins: Chase Pietila - D (Michigan Tech)

112. Ottawa Senators: Javon Moore - LW (Minnetonka)

113. St. Louis Blues: Tomas Mrsic - C (Medicine Hat Tigers)

114. Washington Capitals: Nicholas Kempf - G (USA U-18)

115. New York Islanders: Dmitry Gamzin - G (Zvezda Moscow)

116. San Jose Sharks: Christian Kirsch - G (Zug Jr.)

117. Ottawa Senators: Blake Montgomery - LW (Lincoln)

118. Tampa Bay Lightning: Jan Golicic - D (Gatineau Olympiques)

119. New York Rangers: Raoul Boilard - C (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

120. Toronto Maple Leafs: Victor Johansson - D (Leksand Jr.)

121. Colorado Avalanche: Jake Fisher - C (Fargo)

122. Minnesota Wild: Aron Kiviharju - D (HIFK)

123. Buffalo Sabres: Simon-Pier Brunet - D (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

124. Carolina Hurricanes: Alexander Siryatsky - D (Magnitogorsk Jr.)

125. Vancouver Canucks: Riley Patterson - C (Barrie Colts)

126. Detroit Red Wings: Landon Miller - G (Soo Greyhounds)

127. Nashville Predators: Viktor Norringer - LW (Frolunda Jr.)

128. Tampa Bay Lightning: Hagen Burrows - RW (Minnetonka)

129. Florida Panthers: Simon Zether - C (Rogle)

NHL Draft Round 3:

66. Anaheim Ducks: Maxim Masse - RW (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

67. Chicago Blackhawks: John Mustard - C (Waterloo)

68. Anaheim Ducks: Ethan Procyszyn - C (North Bay Battaliion)

69. Carolina Hurricanes: Noel Fransen - D (Farjestad Jr.)

70: Montreal Canadiens: Aatos Koivu - C (TPS Jr.)

71. Buffalo Sabres: Brodie Ziemer - RW (USA U-18)

72. Chicago Blackhawks: Anthony Spellacy - RW (Windsor Spitfires)

73: Seattle Kraken: Alexis Bernier - D (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

74. Calgary Flames: Henry Mews - D (Ottawa 67's)

75: Washington Capitals: Ilya Protas - LW (Des Moines)

76: Colorado Avalanche: William Zellers - LW (Shattuck-St. Mary's Prep)

77: Nashville Predators: Viggo Gustafsson D (HV71 Jr.)

78: Montreal Canadiens: Logan Sawyer - C (Brooks)

79. Anaheim Ducks: Tarin Smith - D (Everett Silvertips)

80: Detroit Red Wings: Ondrej Becher - C (Prince George Cougars)

81. St. Louis Blues: Ondrej Kos - LW (Ilves Jr.)

82: San Jose Sharks: Carson Wetsch - RW (Calgary Hitmen)

83: Vegas Golden Knights: Pavel Moysevich - G (SKA St. Petersburg)

84. Calgary Flames: Kirill Zarubin - G (AKM Tula Jr.)

85. New Jersey Devils:Kasper Pikkarainen - RW (TPS Jr.)

86. Columbus Blue Jackets: Luca Marrelli - D (Oshawa Generals)

87. Nashville Predators: Miguel Marques - RW (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

88. Seattle Kraken: Kim Saarinen - G (HPK Jr.)

89. Utah HC: Tomas Lavoie - D (Cape Breton Eagles)

90. Washington Capitals: Eriks Mateiko - LW (Saint John Sea Dogs)

91. New Jersey Devils: Herman Traff - RW (HV71 Jr.)

92. Chicago Blackhawks: Jack Pridham - RW (West Kelowna)

93. Vancouver Canucks: Melvin Fernstrom - RW (Orebro Jr.)

94. Nashville Predators: Hiroki Gojsic - RW (Kelowna Rockets)

95. St. Louis Blues: Adam Jecho - C (Edmonton Oil Kings)

96. Utah HC: Veeti Vaisanen - D (Kookoo)

97. Florida Panthers: Matvei Shuravin - D (CSKA Jr.)

Penguins acquire Hayes from Blues

The St. Louis Blues have traded forward Kevin Hayes and a 2025 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for future considerations.

Hayes, 32, recorded 13 goals and 29 points in 79 games with the Blues last season. He was acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers in June of 2023 for a draft pick.

The 6-foot-5 centre is on the sixth season of a seven-year, $50 million deal with an annual cap hit of $3.57 million with the Flyers eating a portion of his salary. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Drafted 24th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010, Hayes has 168 goals and 415 points in 713 career games split between the New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets, Flyers, and Blues.

The Dorchester, Mass., native represented the United States three times at the World Championship, recording four goals and seven points in 19 appearances with his team finishing as high as fifth place.

NHL Draft Round 2:

33. San Jose Sharks: Igor Chernyshov - LW (Dynamo Moscow)

34. Carolina Hurricanes: Dominik Badinka - D (Malmo)

35. Anaheim Ducks: Lucas Pettersson - C (Modo Jr.)

36. Columbus Blue Jackets: Charlie Elick - D (Brandon Wheat Kings)

37. Winnipeg Jets: Alfons Freij - D (Vaxjo Jr)

38. Colorado Avalanche: Ilya Nabokov - G (Magnitogorsk)

39. Ottawa Senators: Gabriel Eliasson - D (HV71 Jr.)

40. Seattle Kraken: Julius Miettinen - C (Everett Silvertips)

41. Calgary Flames: Andrew Basha - LW (Medicine Hat Tigers)

42. Buffalo Sabres: Adam Kieber - D (Lincoln)

43. Washington Capitals: Cole Hutson - D (US U-18)

44. Pittsburgh Penguins: Harrison Brunicke - D (Kamloops Blazers)

45. Minnesota Wild: Ryder Ritchie - RW (Prince Albert Raiders)

46. Pittsburgh Penguins: Tanner Howe - LW (Regina Pats)

47. Detroit Red Wings: Max Pante - LW (USA U-18)

48. St. Louis Blues: Colin Ralph - D (Shattuck-St. Mary's Prep)

49. New Jersey Devils: Mikhail Yegorov - G (Omaha)

50. Carolina Hurricanes: Nikita Artamonov - LW (Nizhny Novgorod)

51. Philadelphia Flyers: Jack Berglund - C (Farjestad Jr.)

52. Washington Capitals: Leon Muggli - D (Zug)

53. San Jose Sharks: Leo Sahlin Wallenius - D (Vaxjo Jr.)

54. New York Islanders: Jusse Pulkkinen - D (JYP)

55. Nashville Predators: Teddy Stiga - C (US U-18)

56. St. Louis Blues: Lukas Fischer - D (Sarnia Sting)

57. Los Angeles Kings: Carter Geroge - G (Owen Sound Attack)

58. Florida Panthers: Linus Eriksson - C (Djurgarden)

59. Philadelphia Flyers: Spencer Gill - D (Rimouski Oceanic)

60. Columbus Blue Jackets: Evan Gardner - G (Saskatoon Blades)

61. New York Islanders: Kamil Bednarik - C (USA U-18)

62. Calgary Flames: Jacob Battaglia - RW (Kingston Frontenacs)

63. Seattle Kraken: Nathan Villeneuve - C (Sudbury Wolves)

64. Edmonton Oilers: Eemil Vinni - G (Jokipojat)

65. Utah HC: Will Skahan - D (USA U-18)

Devils targeting Pesce

After trading defenceman John Marino to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday, the New Jersey Devils are considered frontrunners to sign defenceman Brett Pesce in free agency, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Pesce, 29, recorded three goals and 13 points in 70 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season. He added an assist in two playoff games before his team was eliminated by the New York Rangers in the second round.

Utah acquires Sergachev from Lightning, Marino from Devils

The Utah HC have acquired defenceman Mikhail Sergachev from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for defenceman J.J Moser, prospect Conor Geekie, pick No. 199, and a second round pick in 2025.

Sergachev, 26, recorded two goals and 19 points in 34 games in a season that was mired with injuries. He appeared in two playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the first round.

Drafed ninth overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2016, Sergachev has 48 goals and 257 points in 475 career games split between the Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Moser, 24, recorded five goals and 26 points in 80 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season.

Drafted 60th overall by the Coyotes in 2021, Moser has 16 goals and 72 points in 205 career games.

Geekie was drafted 11th overall by the Coyotes in 2022 and recorded 43 goals and 99 points in 55 games split between the Swift Current Broncos and Wenatchee Wild of the WHL last season.

The Lightning are not retaining any of Sergachev's salary, according to LeBrun, which could be space made to re-sign captain Steven Stamkos, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Utah also acquired defenceman John Marino from the New Jersey Devils on Saturday in exchange for the No. 49 pick and the Edmonton Oilers second-round pick in 2025.

Marino, 27, appeared in 75 games with the Devils last season, recording four goals and 25 points.

The 6-foot-1 right-shot defenceman is entering the fourth season of a six-year, $26.4 million deal with an annual cap hit of $4.4 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Drafted 154th overall by the Oilers in 2015, Marino has 18 goals and 107 points in 328 career games split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Devils.

Sharks place Knyzhov on waivers

The San Jose Sharks have placed defenceman Nikolai Knyzhov on unconditional waivers on Saturday

Maple Leafs trade down

The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded pick No. 58 to the Florida Panthers for pick No. 225 and a second round pick in 2025.

Kings add Jeannot

The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded forward Tanner Jeannot to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for No. 118 and a second-round pick in 2025.

Jeannot, 27, appeared in 55 games last season, recording seven goals, 14 points, and 75 penalty minutes. He added an assist in four playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the first round.

The 6-foot-2 winger is on the final season of a two-year, $5.33 million deal with an annual cap hit of $2.665 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Jeannot was acquired from the Lightning from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenceman Cal Foote and five draft picks in February of 2023.

The Estevan, Sask., native’s best season came during the 2021-22 campaign, registering 24 goals, 41 points and 130 penalty minutes in 81 games with the Predators.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Predators in April of 2018, Jeannot has 42 goals, 80 points, and 314 penalty minutes in 227 career games.

Utah making a splash?

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger is keeping an eye on the Utah Hockey Club, who are believed to be getting ready to make a significant trade.

Utah selected Tij Iginla out of the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL last night with the sixth overall pick on Friday.

Sabres acquire Malenstyn

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired forward Beck Malenstyn from the Washington Capitals in exchange for the No. 48 pick in Saturday's draft.

Malenstyn recorded six goals and 21 points in 81 games with the Capitals last season. He also appeared in four playoff games before his team was eliminated by the New York Rangers in the first round.

The 6-foot-3 winger is a restricted free agent and is coming off a two-year $1.525 million deal he signed in June of 2022.

Drafted 145th overall by the Capitals in 2016, Malenstyn has eight goals and 24 points in 105 career games.

Red Wings, Rangers talking Trouba

Larry Books of the New York Post reports that the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings are discussing a trade that would send Rangers captain Jacob Trouba to the Motor City.

"A well-placed source has told The Post that [Rangers] GM Chris Drury is working on a deal to send the captain to the Red Wings, a trade that the Michigan native would presumably accept after having played as a freshman for the Wolverines in 2012-13," wrote Brooks. "We are told the Rangers may retain $2.5 million per year on the two remaining seasons of Trouba's $8 million annual cap charge."

Trouba, 30, recorded three goals and 22 points in 69 games with the Rangers last season. He added a goal and seven points in 16 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

Drafted ninth overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2012, Trouba has 73 goals and 309 points in 748 career games split between the Jets and Rangers.

Trouba won the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2024 after captaining the New York Rangers to a 55-23-4 record to win the Presidents' Trophy.

The Rochester, N.Y., native represented the United States three times at the World Championship, taking home a bronze medal in 2013. He also represented Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in a fifth-place performance.

Blue Jackets prepare to be active

General manager Don Waddell told team reporter Jeff Svoboda on Friday that the team is looking to make some hockey trades.

Waddell said it may be easier to be active on day two of the draft now that the first round has been completed.

The Blue Jackets are looking to find a partner to trade forward Patrik Laine after both sides agreed a fresh start was best for the 26-year-old winger.

Laine is entering the third season of a four-year, $34.8 million deal with an annual cap hit of $8.7 million.

The 6-foot-5 winger recorded six goals and nine points in 18 games in a season that was mired with injuries.

Laine also entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in January citing the need to look after his mental health.

“After careful consideration and discussion with my support network and the team, I have recognized the importance of prioritizing my mental health and well-being,” Laine said on Instagram. “Hockey has been my passion and my life, but I have to come to realize that in order to perform at my best, I need to take this time to focus on myself.”

Maple Leafs eyeing Tanev, Zadorov

The Toronto Maple Leafs would like to add a defenceman when free agency opens on Monday, but their cap situation could hinder their ability to do so.

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has been linked to free agent defencemen Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov, but they may not be able to compete with the other teams that want their services, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun on Friday.

"Treliving would like to compete for free agent defencemen Tanev and Zadorov, but it's not unlimited cap space for the top contenders and certainly not the Maple Leafs," said LeBrun.

LeBrun notes that the Vancouver Canucks have offered Zadorov a contract that is worth $5 million annually in order to keep him in Vancouver but the 6-foot-6 left-shot defenceman elected to test free agency.

"[The Canucks] came in late and they went as high as $5 million AAV," said LeBrun. "So, it would make a lot of sense that he can get that [on the open market]. Can he get it from the Maple Leafs? I'm told there are 10 teams with considerable interest in Zadorov and the Maple Leafs are among them. They like him for a lot of different reasons and there's history with Treliving, but it comes down to a cap situation for Toronto."

Oilers to buy out Campbell?

The Edmonton Oilers solidified their goaltending position on Friday after re-signing backup netminder Calvin Pickard to a two-year, $2 million contract.

Edmonton now switches their focus to goalie Jack Campbell, who is entering the third season of a five-year, $25 million contract he signed in July of 2022.

"The Oilers have had some talks on moving Campbell to get off his contract and if they don't, the buy out window closes on Sunday, and they're willing to use it," said TSN Hockey insider Chris Johnston on Friday.

A buyout would save the Oilers $3.9 million on their cap next season, $2.7 million in 2025-26, and $2.4 million during the 2026-27 campaign. The Oilers would then take a cap hit of $1.5 million the following three seasons.

Kane, Red Wings in discussions

The Detroit Red Wings are making efforts to retain free agent forward Patrick Kane, according to Johnston.

Kane, 35, signed with the Red Wings in November of 2023 and recorded 20 goals and 47 points in 50 games.

"Patrick Kane is still in discussions with the Red Wings and I think that there's at least a reasonable chance he stays there," said Johnston. "There's been a lot of people connecting him with the New York Rangers [where he finished the 2022-23 season] and maybe his hometown Buffalo Sabres, but it sounds like Detroit is still in decent position if they can get an agreement on term.

Stamkos in play for Predators

The Nashville Predators are expected to make a major pitch for Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos should he become a free agent on Monday, according to Johnston

"A team that I'm really going to focus on here is the Predators," said Johnston on Friday. " They are quite motivated to try and bring him in there and they offer some of the same benefits as living in the Tampa bay area. Certainly, if he hits the open market they'll be a top suitor."

The 6-foot-1 centre had been working hard to come to an agreement to stay in Tampa Bay, but his agent Don Meehan announced on Friday that he expects his client to enter unrestricted free agency.

LeBrun believes that the two sides are about $1.5 to $2 million apart per year and the Lightning have reached their limit on what they can afford in their current salary cap structure. However, he also noted that the Pittsburgh Penguins were in a similar situation with star forward Evgeni Malkin during the 2022 off-season, but they were able to come to an agreement at the 11th hour.

McGroarty market heating up

The Winnipeg Jets are expected to trade prospect Rutger McGroarty this off-season and his trade market for the former first-round pick is heating up as the NHL Draft continues on Saturday.

Johnston reported on Friday that the Montreal Canadiens have had discussions with the Jets regarding McGroarty while taking offers on their No. 5 overall selection, which was eventually used to draft forward Ivan Demidov.

"I know at one point [the Canadiens] had discussions on McGroarty, not necessarily for the fifth overall pick itself," said Johnston. "Ultimately when Demidov was available, that stuff went away but it wasn't for lack of trying from general manager Kent Hughes. You wonder if some of those trade conversations pick up when we return for day two of the draft."

The Canadiens weren't the only team interested in McGroarty as TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports a number of teams are interested in the 20-year-old forward and specifically named the Minnesota Wild as a possible suitor.

"McGroarty is on the radar for a lot of teams and clearly [Jets general manager] Kevin Cheveldayoff didn't get a trade offer that made sense," said Dreger. "You have to keep in mind this prospect was drafted 14th overall in 2022, so the Jets put themselves in a position with a really good player that they considered to be a big part of their future. So, there's a level of disappointment in all this, but maybe Montreal steps up, maybe Minnesota steps up, there's plenty of interest."

On Friday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press noted that the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, and Columbus Blue Jackets also checked in on McGroarty.

ContentId(1.2141988): What can be expected from Canadian teams on second day of NHL Draft?