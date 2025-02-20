'Oh Canada' booed loudly ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off final

BOSTON - The Canadian national anthem was booed loudly ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off final against the United States on Thursday night.

Jeers rang around TD Garden when Chantal Kreviazuk began "O Canada" despite a request by the arena's public addres announcer for respect.

The jeers continued throughout the Canadian recording artist's shaky performance with plenty of red jerseys dotting the stands.

Viewers were heavily critical of Kreviazuk's performance on social media.

"Chantal, baby, what is you doing, this doesn't even sound like O Canada!" Lexi Jordan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I'm Canadian and I'd boo her too. Have we run out of people to sing the national anthem? That was awful..," Dylan Hodges posted on X.

"The Star-Spangled Banner" was then sung in full voice by the sold-out building for the championship game of an event that's a table-setter for the NHL's Olympic return in 2026.

The boos for "O Canada" were in response to the U.S. anthem getting similar treatment at professional sporting events and before 4 Nations games north of the border that started after President Donald Trump threatened tariffs against one of his country's closest allies.

Trump has also continued to muse — including Thursday morning on social media — that America's neighbour should become the "51st state."

The president spoke with the U.S. team by phone for five minutes before the team's pre-game stake.

Boos filled the Bell Centre in Montreal both times the American national anthem was played ahead of the country's games earlier in the tournament. Those jeers hit a crescendo Saturday before the U.S. topped the Canada 3-1 to qualify for Thursday's final.

"O Canada" was tepidly booed by some fans Monday at TD Garden before a 5-3 victory over Finland that booked a spot in the championship game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.