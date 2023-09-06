The Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League hired former NHL coach Bruce Boudreau as a senior advisor on Wednesday.

Boudreau joins his son Ben, who joined the IceDogs coaching staff as an associate coach in July.

We are excited to announce the hiring of Jack Adams Award winner, Bruce Boudreau as Senior Advisor!



Welcome to Niagara Bruce🐶



Read more 🗞️: https://t.co/437QdASC7X #NiagaraNow pic.twitter.com/ml9cwT5N4P — Niagara IceDogs (@OHLIceDogs) September 6, 2023

"Anytime you can add someone with a pedigree, history, and passion like Bruce can bring, it has to be a win for everyone involved," IceDogs owner Darren DeDobbelaer said in a statement. [My wife] and I are more than excited to welcome Bruce [and] we are humbled that he would even consider our offer."

Boudreau was most recently the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, where he had a 50-40 record in parts of two seasons before he was let go in January of 2023.

The 66-year-old coached 1,087 games in the NHL with a 617-342-128 record split between the Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, and Canucks.

He ranks 21st all-time in both NHL games coached and coaching victories.

"I am very proud, happy, and excited to help the Niagara IceDogs in any way I can," Boudreau said in a statement. "The Niagara area will always have a special place in my heart. I look forward to one day celebrating a Memorial Cup with the Niagara IceDogs."

Boudreau won the Jack Adams award in 2008 after leading the Capitals to a 43-31-8 record to win the Southeast division and helped Washington to a Presidents' Trophy win in 2010.