OHL's IceDogs add ex-Canucks coach Boudreau as senior advisor
The Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League hired former NHL coach Bruce Boudreau as a senior advisor on Wednesday.
Boudreau joins his son Ben, who joined the IceDogs coaching staff as an associate coach in July.
"Anytime you can add someone with a pedigree, history, and passion like Bruce can bring, it has to be a win for everyone involved," IceDogs owner Darren DeDobbelaer said in a statement. [My wife] and I are more than excited to welcome Bruce [and] we are humbled that he would even consider our offer."
Boudreau was most recently the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, where he had a 50-40 record in parts of two seasons before he was let go in January of 2023.
The 66-year-old coached 1,087 games in the NHL with a 617-342-128 record split between the Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, and Canucks.
He ranks 21st all-time in both NHL games coached and coaching victories.
"I am very proud, happy, and excited to help the Niagara IceDogs in any way I can," Boudreau said in a statement. "The Niagara area will always have a special place in my heart. I look forward to one day celebrating a Memorial Cup with the Niagara IceDogs."
Boudreau won the Jack Adams award in 2008 after leading the Capitals to a 43-31-8 record to win the Southeast division and helped Washington to a Presidents' Trophy win in 2010.