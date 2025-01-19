Oilers' McDavid, Canucks' Myers receiving late match penalties

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers were both handed match penalties and ejected from the final few seconds of Saturday's game in Vancouver.

While attempting to tie the game in the final minute of regulation, McDavid got tangled up with Canucks winger Conor Garland, eventually cross-checking him in the face just moments before the final buzzer.

Away from the ensuing scrum, Myers cross-checked Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard in the face in similar fashion.

All 11 skaters on the ice received penalties for their actions in the dying moments as the struggling Canucks would hold on to beat the Oilers 3-2.

Both McDavid and Myers will have hearings with the NHL Department of Player Safety with possible suspensions to be handed out as well.