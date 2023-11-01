Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defenceman Artem Zub wore a non-contact jersey at practice once again on Wednesday, indicating his playing status for Thursday's game against the visiting the Los Angeles Kings is still up in the air.

Head coach DJ Smith told the media after practice that Zub will be a game-time decision against the Kings.

"It’s just a matter of how he feels and his communication with the staff and then they’ll let me know," said Smith. "We all want him back but we also want him back healthy."

Zub left an Oct.18 contest against the Washington Capitals in the third period after taking a puck to the head on a shot from Alexander Ovechkin.

The 28-year-old has one goal and two assists over four games this season with the Sens.

Senators' Practice Lines

F

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux

Batherson-Norris-Tarasenko

Kubalik-Greig-Joseph

Kelly-Chartier-Kastelic

D

Sanderson-Zub

Chychrun-JBD

Kleven-Hamonic

Matinpalo

G

Korpisalo

Forsberg

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Sheldon Keefe says that injured defenceman Jake McCabe will not play against the visiting Boston Bruins on Thursday and is unlikely to suit up this weekend.

However, Keefe said that he could return to skating on Thursday.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury during last Thursday's 4-1 over the Dallas Stars with Keefe saying after the game that he pulled something early in the opening period.

McCabe has missed the past two games after leaving the Stars game.

In other injury news, injured defenceman Conor Timmins returned to the ice this week, but Keefe pointed out "he's a ways away from playing."

The 25-year-old has been out since Sept. 29 due to a lower-body injury.

Calgary Flames

Centre Dillon Dube will not play Wednesday's game against the Stars.

The 25-year-old has one goal and two assists over nine games this season.

Projected Lineup vs. Stars

F

Huberdeau-Lindholm-Mangiapane

Hunt-Backlund-Coleman

Sharangovich-Kadri-Zary

Greer-Coronato-Duehr

D

Weegar-Andersson

Hanifin-Tanev

Zadorov-Oesterle

G

Markstrom

Edmonton Oilers

Forward Adam Erne has cleared waivers and can now be sent to the American Hockey League.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins made numerous moves on Wednesday, including placing defenceman Matt Grzelcyk on the long-term injured reserve and Jakub Lauko on the injured reserve.

Grzelcyk could be sidelined for multiple weeks due to an upper-body injury suffered against the Florida Panthers on Monday while Lauko suffered a cut near his eye from a skate blade last week and is considered day-to-day.

In corresponding moves, the Bruins recalled defencemen Mason Lohrei, Ian Mitchell and Parker Wotherspoon from Providence of the American Hockey League.

New York Rangers

Forward Tyler Pitlick did not practice on Wednesday due to maintenance.