Senators' Tkachuk (upper-body) out vs. Flyers
Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk will miss Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers due to an upper-body injury, the team announced.
Tkachuk's iron man streak will end at 219 consecutive games played, the eighth most in franchise history.
He played 18:46 in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.
Defenceman Max Guenette will enter the lineup.
The 24-year-old has recorded 26 goals and 24 assists in 58 games this season.
The Scottsdale, Arizona native has 151 goals and 325 points in 417 career games.
Ottawa (25-30-3) sits 17 points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.