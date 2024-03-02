Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk will miss Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers due to an upper-body injury, the team announced.

Tkachuk's iron man streak will end at 219 consecutive games played, the eighth most in franchise history.

He played 18:46 in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Defenceman Max Guenette will enter the lineup.

The 24-year-old has recorded 26 goals and 24 assists in 58 games this season.

The Scottsdale, Arizona native has 151 goals and 325 points in 417 career games.

Ottawa (25-30-3) sits 17 points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.