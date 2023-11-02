One day after Senators owner Michael Andlauer announced former general manager Pierre Dorion is no longer with the organization after an NHL investigation into the Evgenii Dadonov trade, the team and coaching staff reacted to the news.

“I’m very thankful for [Dorion] for giving me my opportunity to come here and work with him every day,” said head coach D.J. Smith.

Dorion, who has been replaced on an interim basis by president of hockey operations Steve Staios, gave Smith his first chance to be a head coach in the NHL in May of 2019. The duo worked together for four seasons.

“As in sports, it’s unfortunate for the families and everything, but this is part of the business,” Smith said of Dorion’s departure. “We have no choice but to move on and look to a fresh start with Michael and Steve. Our coaching staff has a fresh start here on Nov. 1 to make some ground and get winning hockey games. For us, that’s gotta be the focus.”

Brady Tkachuk, who Dorion and the Senators drafted fourth overall in 2018, wished the former general manager all the best following practice on Thursday.

“I know a lot of people in this locker room, for us, he drafted us and believed in us right from the start and day one,” Tkachuk said. “[Dorion] signed us. I’m thankful and appreciative of what he’s done for me and my family. We wouldn’t be in our position if it wasn’t for him.”

The Senators captain said that Staios addressed the entire team about the news on Wednesday.

“[Steve] instilled a lot of confidence and belief in our group here – what we’ve built here and how we’re moving forward,” Tkachuk said.

The team now must turn its attention to the L.A. Kings. The Senators face the Pacific Division opponent on Thursday at the Canadian Tire Centre. Ottawa beat the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday 5-2, but have lost three of their past four outings. With a 4-4 record, the Sens sit in last place in the Atlantic Division.

“Now it’s time to look forward on a big month for us,” Tkachuk said. “[It’s a] big game for us tonight. Focus has to be all in, all hockey right now.”

The past week has been full of bad headlines for the Senators. On Friday, the NHL announced that forward Shane Pinto has been suspended for 41 games for “activities relating to sports wagering.” Then on Wednesday, the Senators learned they would be forfeiting a first-round draft pick in either 2024, 2025, of 2026 for the team’s role in the voided trade of Dadonov from Las Vegas to Anaheim.

“There’s been distraction the last week that’s nothing to do with the players,” Smith said. “When it comes to their on-ice, they have a job to do. We as coaches have a job to do. It’s a new month, it’s a new day. We have to be ready to play. There’s no excuses.”

---

Projected lines for Thursday night:

Tkachuk-Stutzle-Giroux

Batherson-Norris-Tarasenko

Kubalik-Greig-Joseph

Kelly-Chartier-Kastelic

Sanderson-Hamonic

Chychrun-JBD

Kleven-Matinpalo

Korpisalo

Forsberg