Ottawa Senators

Joonas Korpisalo will get the start in net for the Senators as they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets Friday evening.

The Sens held an optional skate Friday morning.

Korpisalo stopped 33 of 38 shots in Monday's 5-0 loss to the Florida Panthers. He is 11-5-5 with a save percentage of .902 and a goals-against average of 3.34 in 12 games this season.

The 29-year-old played the first eight seasons of his career with the Blue Jackets from 2015 up until a trade sent him to the Los Angeles Kings this past March.