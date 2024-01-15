Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Josh Norris was back skating with the Senators in a yellow non-contract jersey, reports TSN's Claire Hanna.

Norris left midway through Ottawa's game against Calgary on Jan. 9 with an upper-body injury and has not skated since, missing the team's last two games.

The 24-year-old has 12 goals and 20 points in 33 games this season, his fifth with the Sens.

Here were Ottawa practice lines Monday morning:

Tkachuk-Greig-Giroux

Tarasenko-Stützle- Batherson

Kubalik-Chartier- Joseph

Kelly-Kastelic-MacEwen

Norris-Pinto

Chabot-Chychrun

Sanderson-Zub

Brannstrom-Hamonic

Bernard-Docker