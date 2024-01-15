Ice Chips: Sens' Norris skating in non-contact jersey
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Forward Josh Norris was back skating with the Senators in a yellow non-contract jersey, reports TSN's Claire Hanna.
Norris left midway through Ottawa's game against Calgary on Jan. 9 with an upper-body injury and has not skated since, missing the team's last two games.
Josh Norris is back skating with the #Sens in a non-contact jersey.— Claire Hanna (@clahanna) January 15, 2024
Left midway through the game vs Calgary Jan 9th and hasn’t skated since. pic.twitter.com/2Oc7DSBSBR
The 24-year-old has 12 goals and 20 points in 33 games this season, his fifth with the Sens.
Here were Ottawa practice lines Monday morning:
Tkachuk-Greig-Giroux
Tarasenko-Stützle- Batherson
Kubalik-Chartier- Joseph
Kelly-Kastelic-MacEwen
Norris-Pinto
Chabot-Chychrun
Sanderson-Zub
Brannstrom-Hamonic
Bernard-Docker