Ice Chips: Sens' Norris skating in non-contact jersey

Published

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Josh Norris was back skating with the Senators in a yellow non-contract jersey, reports TSN's Claire Hanna. 

Norris left midway through Ottawa's game against Calgary on Jan. 9 with an upper-body injury and has not skated since, missing the team's last two games.

The 24-year-old has 12 goals and 20 points in 33 games this season, his fifth with the Sens.

Here were Ottawa practice lines Monday morning:

Tkachuk-Greig-Giroux
Tarasenko-Stützle- Batherson

Kubalik-Chartier- Joseph
Kelly-Kastelic-MacEwen
Norris-Pinto

Chabot-Chychrun

Sanderson-Zub

Brannstrom-Hamonic 
Bernard-Docker