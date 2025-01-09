Ottawa Senators forward Noah Gregor suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's game against the Buffalo Sabres and will not return, the team announced.

Gregor sustained the injury on a fall into the boards in the second period. He required help to get down the tunnel and into the dressing room and was officially ruled out for the night in the third period.

The 26-year-old played 5:48 before departing. He had four goals and two assists for six points in 36 games heading into Thursday's contest.

Gregor is in his sixth NHL season, having previously played for the San Jose Sharks and Toronto Maple Leafs before his time in Ottawa. He has 36 goals and 33 assists in 276 career NHL games.

After their matchup with the Sabres, Ottawa will next play in Pittsburgh on Saturday.