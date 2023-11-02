Sens' Greig, Kastelic injured in loss to Kings
Published
Ottawa Senators head coach DJ Smith said forwards Ridly Greig and Mark Kastelic are "very doubtful" to play in the next few games after each suffered an injury during a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.
Greig sustained a lower-body injury in the first period and did not return, while Kastelic incurred a lower-body injury in the second period and was also ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
The Senators, who fell to 4-5-0, return to action on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Greig, 21, has two goals and five assists in nine games so far this season.
Kastelic, 24, has yet to record a point in nine games.