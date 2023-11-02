Ottawa Senators head coach DJ Smith said forwards Ridly Greig and Mark Kastelic are "very doubtful" to play in the next few games after each suffered an injury during a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Injury update: After sustaining a lower-body injury in the first period, #Sens forward Ridly Greig will not return to tonight's game. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) November 3, 2023

Greig sustained a lower-body injury in the first period and did not return, while Kastelic incurred a lower-body injury in the second period and was also ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Injury update: After sustaining a lower-body injury in the second period, #Sens forward Mark Kastelic will not return to tonight's game. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) November 3, 2023

The Senators, who fell to 4-5-0, return to action on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Greig, 21, has two goals and five assists in nine games so far this season.

Kastelic, 24, has yet to record a point in nine games.