The Ottawa Senators have selected defenceman Carter Yakemchuk with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman scored 30 goals and 71 points for the Calgary Hitmen last season.

“He’s big and long,” said a scout, for Bob Mckenzie's final draft rankings. “He boxes guys out pretty well and he does have some bite. He has great offensive instincts. His skating is a little funky, but he gets there.”

