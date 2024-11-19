The Ottawa Senators are the latest team tasked with slowing down Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, as the teams are set to face off Tuesday Night in Ottawa.

McDavid is, by his standards, off to a slow start this season, having scored seven goals and 21 in 16 games. However, the five-time Art Ross Trophy winner has scored 11 points in his past five games.

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Sens discussed ways to limit McDavid.

“I think he’s just so smart and obviously his skating is hard to stop. But I think him and Leon [Draisaitl] together, that’s when it gets scary," forward Tim Stutzle told reporters Tuesday. "They’re so good together. They've been together for a long time, they’re both so talented.”

“I think everybody’s trying to figure it out. Wish we could say we know how to defend it but he’s the best player in the NHL for a reason," added defenceman Thomas Chabot.

Head coach Travis Green said that it's his responsibility to come up with a gameplan to stop the Oilers' superstar duo of McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

“It’s a hot topic every night in the NHL. It’s not something new to Edmonton, it’s not something new to the rest of the league," said Green. "When you play and they have two elite players, sometimes they’re on the same line sometimes they’re not. Obviously, there’s a game plan that every team comes up with, but there’s also not getting away from your game plan and what makes your whole team successful.”

The Senators enter Tuesday's game on a two-game losing streak, having dropped games to the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers. Ottawa has struggled defensively in over the mini-slide, having allowed nine goals in that span.

Linus Ullmark allowed five goals on 19 shots against the Flyers, while Anton Forsberg has surrendered six goals on 51 shots over his past two starts. Chabot says the team is confident in their goaltenders and that it's up to the skaters to make life easier for their netminders.

“I’m not worried. Guys work their bag off every single day. For us as a group it’s on improving our defensive game and make it as easy as we can for our goalies," Chabot said. "We have two very good goalies and we’re confident in what they can do.”

Tonight marks the start of a four-game homestand for the Sens, including matchups against the Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, and Calgary Flames.

The Oilers are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night and will play the second half of a back-to-back tonight before travelling home for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Wild.