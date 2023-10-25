The Ottawa Senators will appeal the one-game suspension automatically applied to captain Brady Tkachuk for his instigator penalty in the final five minutes of Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Tkachuk fought Alex Tuch after being clipped by the Sabres winger while skating out of his team's zone without the puck with 3:10 left on the clock.

The 24-year-old winger received a two-minute instigator penalty and a 10-minute misconduct in addition to the fighting major.

"I know what the rule is for, at the end when you send guys out [specifically to fight]," Senators head coach D.J. Smith said postgame. "I don't see that situation at all. I see a guy that went out of his way to hit him dirty, and he sticks up for himself.

"The league will make that call and let us know, but I see that not what the rule is intended for."

The #sens will appeal the instigator on Tkachuk. Smith understands the rule but doesn’t believe it should have happened in that situation. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) October 25, 2023

Tkachuk, who was held without a point in 20:25 of ice time against the Sabres, has four goals and six points in six games this season.

He is currently at risk of missing Thursday's game against the New York Islanders.

The Senators, who last made the playoffs in 2017, dropped to 3-3-0 on the early season with Tuesday's loss.