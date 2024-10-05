Panthers beat Kings in Quebec City

QUEBEC — Aleksander Barkov and Anton Lundell scored first-period power-play goals and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 26 of 28 shots as the Florida Panthers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 in an NHL pre-season game played at Videotron Centre.

Jonah Gadjovich scored twice in the third goal for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who won five of eight exhibition games. Aaron Ekblad chipped in with three assists.

Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, who slipped to 4-1 with another loss in overtime. Moore also chipped in with an assist.

The Panthers led 2-1 after the first period and took a 3-1 lead into the third.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2024.