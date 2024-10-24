DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane scored a go-ahead, power-play goal with 3:32 remaining and the Detroit Red Wings extended their winning streak to three games, beating the New Jersey Devils 5-3 on Thursday night.

Christian Fischer and Alex DeBrincat scored 26 seconds apart late in the first period for Detroit. Dylan Larkin also supplied a power-play goal and Michael Rasmussen added an empty-netter, while Cam Talbot made 40 saves.

Nico Hischier scored two power-play goals for the Devils, who have lost three straight. Jacob Markstrom stopped 15 shots.

Devils forward Erik Haula scored in his 700th game. He's the 22nd Finnish player to reach that games-played milestone.

Takeaways

Devils: They came into the game ranked 10th on the power play (25%) and improved on that by converting three of five chances. They have scored nine power-play goals in their last six games.

Red Wings: They are putting a lot of pressure on their goaltenders by getting outshot in five of their first seven games. They have been outshot 112-55 during the three-game winning streak.

Key moment

In a rough-and-tumble third period that featured four fighting and three roughing penalties, a cross-checking penalty ultimately led to the go-ahead goal. Dawson Mercer committed the infraction against Olli Maatta, and Kane scored 22 seconds later.

Key stat

DeBrincat's goal was his third this season and first since opening night, when he scored twice against Pittsburgh. DeBrincat had 27 goals last season after Detroit acquired him from Ottawa.

Up next

The Devils host the New York Islanders on Friday. The Red Wings visit Buffalo on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl