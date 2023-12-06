Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Detroit Red Wings

Veteran forward Patrick Kane will make his Red Wings debut on Thursday at home against the visiting San Jose Sharks, head coach Derek Lalonde told the media.

Kane, who has been rehabbing from hip resurfacing surgery in June, signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Red Wings last week.

Selected first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft, the 35-year-old Kane has scored 451 goals and 786 assists over 1,180 career games with the Blackhawks and New York Rangers.

Kane won three Stanley Cups in Chicago in 2010, 2013 and 2015, also capturing the Hart Memorial, Art Ross and Ted Lindsay awards in 2016.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled veteran goalie Martin Jones from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis.

Goalie Ilya Samsonov left practice early on Tuesday as he continues to battle an illness, but was a full participant at practice on Wednesday and will travel with team to Ottawa for Thursday's game against the Senators.

Joseph Woll will get the start in net, but there has been no confirmation on who will be the backup.

Ilya Samsonov has participated in the entire practice. He has been dealing with flu bug for a while. Timothy Lilljgren stated prior to practice as he progresses from high ankle sprain. #Leafs #TSN — Tony Ambrogio (@Tony_Ambrogio) December 6, 2023

Woll starts in Ottawa. Samsonov will travel, no decision yet whether he backs up #Leafs — Terry Koshan 🇺🇦 (@koshtorontosun) December 6, 2023

Jones, 33, has not played with the Leafs this season, but has appeared in five games with the Marlies, posting a 3.37 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage.

The Leafs signed Jones to a one-year, $875,000 contract this off-season.

Additionally, defenceman Timothy Liljegren skated prior to practice on Wednesday as he works his way back from a high ankle sprain.

Arizona Coyotes

Defenceman Patrik Koch was recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. The 26-year-old has one goal and three assists over 14 games in 2023-24.

Chicago Blackhawks

The team announced defenceman Jarred Tinordi is in concussion protocol. The 31-year-old has one assist over 12 games this season with the Blackhawks.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Goalie Tristan Jarry will get the start Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings defenceman Jake Walman has been fined $2,500 for high-sticking Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner.