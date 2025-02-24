As speculation continues to surround the severity of Matthew Tkachuk's lower-body injury, Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said Monday that it is not season-ending.

Maurice told the Joe Rose Show on AM 560 Sports WQAM that Tkachuk is still undergoing tests on the injury that was sustained while playing for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“There’s a possibility it’s not too serious, but there is a possibility it is a bit longer term," Maurice said. "Even with that, he’s playing for us this year.”

Tkachuk was first injured in last Saturday's 3-1 win over Team Canada and missed Team USA's meaningless game against Sweden before returning for the tournament final against Canada, taking his final shift of the overtime loss in the second period.

“Obviously, he battles through absolutely everything, and, yeah, I don’t think it’s too good,” Tkachuk's younger brother Brady Tkachuk said after the 3-2 overtime loss. “I guess we’ll have to wait and see what ends up happening, but I know he was really disappointed.”

In 52 games with the Panthers this season, Tkachuk has 22 goals and 57 points, sitting second in goals and points behind Sam Reinhart, who played for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.