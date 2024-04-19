Penguins GM Dubas joins Canada's front office for world hockey championship

CALGARY — Pittsburgh Penguins general manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas has been named to Canada's front office team for the upcoming world hockey championship.

Hockey Canada announced Friday that Dubas will make his international debut as an associate general manager on GM Rick Nash's staff.

Dubas, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., recently completed his first season leading Pittsburgh's front office. The Penguins made a late playoff push but ended the season three points behind Washington for the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot.

He previously spent nine seasons in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, including five as general manager.

He was GM of the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies when they won the Calder Cup in 2018.

Canada plays its first world championship game May 11 against Britain in Prague, Czechia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.