It sounds like there's some percolating interest from NHL teams in signing forward Phil Kessel for this season, reports TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Johnston adds the veteran forward is not interested in a professional tryout agreement at this juncture.

The 35-year-old scored 14 goals and added 22 assists in 82 games last season for the Vegas Golden Knights, his 17th at the NHL level.

He joined the Knights on a one-year, $1.5 million deal and also appeared in four Stanley Cup Playoff games as the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets in the first round. He was a healthy scratch for the majority of Vegas' Stanley Cup Final run.

The veteran winger holds the NHL's ironman streak, which remains active at 1,064 games, but has stated he would be willing to see the streak end in order to extend his career.

Kessel currently sits 11th among active players with 992 points and 12th in goals with 413 over his 1,286 career games split between the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Arizona Coyotes and Golden Knights.