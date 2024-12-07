BOSTON (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella was frustrated with a couple of calls during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

“Let me start: One thing I teach my team to do is not dive,” he said in opening his postgame press conference. “Maybe I should start teaching them that. The way this has gone here ... maybe I should teach them to dive.”

The Flyers were called for two tripping penalties — neither of them led to goals — in the third period. They also were whistled for a tripping that led to a goal in the second.

Boston scored twice in the third period of its fourth consecutive win. Philadelphia blew a third-period lead for the second straight game.

“I’m not going to go too far into it,” Tortorella said. “That’s one of the things we talk about as a team: ‘We’ve got to play an honest game. There’s no cheating, there’s no embarrassing referees. You don’t embarrass the referees.”’

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl